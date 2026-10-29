NEW Brendan Schaub Goes on Controversial Rant About Muslim UFC Champions Over Ramadan

Brendan Schaub (Image Credits: Imago)

Brendan Schaub has sparked controversy with a rant about Muslim UFC champions and the impact of Ramadan on their fighting careers, drawing attention to the debate surrounding fasting during fight camps.

Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev have both faced criticism for fighting only once a year despite being among the UFC's biggest names. Their long breaks between fights have raised questions about how often champions should defend their titles and whether their inactivity holds up their divisions. Recently, UFC boss Dana White said fighters like Islam Makhachev can't hold up a division like this. Now Brendan Schaub has gone on a rant, arguing that the UFC can't have Muslim champions because they don't fight during Ramadan. Brendan Schaub Sparks Controversy With Remarks About Muslim UFC Champions While Slamming Islam Makhachev Over Ramadan Schaub slammed the UFC over Islam Makhachev's reported decision not to fight during Ramadan, arguing that the promotion should have stripped him of his title. Schaub accused Dana White of giving the Dagestani fighter special treatment. During his recent video, the 43-year-old said,

“Islam Makhachev decided not to fight because of Ramadan. They should’ve stripped his ass but Dana bends the knee. This is why you can’t have your champs of that religion. They fight once a f*cking year.” The former UFC fighter claimed that religious commitments prevent such champions from defending their titles frequently. Meanwhile, White revealed that the welterweight champion turned down a planned January fight, saying he wanted to wait until after Ramadan. Islam Makhachev Breaks Silence On Rejecting Carlos Prates Fight, Explains Why He Turned Down UFC Offer Makhachev explained why he turned down a January fight against Carlos Prates, saying the Brazilian fighter had recently lost to Ian Machado Garry, whom the Dagestani had already beaten. During his talk with Pound4Padel on Instagram, the welterweight champion said, "They offered me a fight with Prates, who recently lost to , someone I beat. If I beat him, Morales would already be next in line, who's not fighting and waiting for . Just let them fight and we will figure out who's the real challenger." Makhachev believes Prates and Michael Morales should fight each other first to determine who truly deserves the next title shot, rather than having one contender sit out and wait. The UFC has already announced an interim title fight between Morales and Prates, and fans will now wait to see who becomes the next challenger for Makhachev.