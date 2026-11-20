Manon Fiorot is suspended until January after she failed a drug test from her fight against Alexa Grasso.

During Noche UFC fight week, Fiorot’s nutritionist gave her a few new supplements that were added to her routine. CSAD’s investigators later linked the ostarine to those supplements and found that they contained small amounts of the substance.

Ostarine is an anabolic agent that is banned by the UFC . "The Beast" tested positive, but CSAD ruled that she did not take it on purpose, and hence she avoided a longer suspension.

On Thursday, Combat Sports Anti-Doping, which runs the UFC’s drug testing program, announced the suspension. The test sample was collected on fight night at Noche UFC on Sept. 12, and it tested positive.

According to Fiorot, she stopped taking the supplements as soon as fight week was over. As per CSAD, she gave "full and complete cooperation" throughout the case. On October 19, the same day she was notified that she failed the drug test, she gave another sample, which came back clean.

CSAD’s statement read:

"After reviewing the evidence, CSAD determined that the findings were consistent with inadvertent exposure resulting from low-level ostarine contamination of the supplements, rather than intentional use. CSAD also concluded that the extremely low levels of ostarine present in the supplements did not provide Fiorot with any significant performance advantage."

Although the sample was taken in September, her suspension started on Oct. 19, when she was notified that her test came back positive. CSAD only made the announcement public this week after the investigation was over.

Manon Fiorot’s Title Window Is Getting Smaller

The suspension comes right after her loss to Alexa Grasso. Fiorot’s clash against Grasso was a title eliminator, with the winner promised the next shot at the flyweight belt. Sadly, Grasso won by unanimous decision, and Fiorot missed the chance to become the No. 1 contender.

That defeat was her second loss in her last three bouts. She last competed for the title at UFC 315, but then too she came up short against Valentina Shevchenko, losing by unanimous decision.

Manon Fiorot is now 36 and turns 37 next February, and the ban keeps her out until mid-January. The No. 3-ranked flyweight now has a long road to regain her position at the forefront of the title race.