Dana White Drops his Honest Take on ‘Freaking’ Josh Hokit

Dana White claims that Josh Hokit’s approach in the UFC 334 main event was ‘freaking’ out everybody.

The UFC 334 main event was an entertaining one. With both Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit trading blows, the arena became vocal right from the beginning. Following a brutal face-off, the judges decided that Gane was the clear winner by unanimous decision. However, while the officials awarded three rounds to the Frenchman, UFC boss Dana White was quite surprised by Hokit’s aggression.

In a post-fight presser, White doubled down on his take on the bout. According to White, Hokit pressing his foot on the accelerator from Round 1 was a bit surprising. He said, “It was freaking everybody out, this smaller guy, the way he was just coming at him. But even if you look at the significant strikes, they were double in every round. The total punch stats were massive, too.”

As Hokit walked into the octagon, he looked quite determined from the first minute. Despite Gane’s size advantage, the American fighter looked to take him down early. He ran in with intent, throwing a flurry of punches at his French opponent. But in the end, Gane countered it with his measured and experienced strategy. Speaking about the main event further, White pointed out that he had Gane winning four rounds.