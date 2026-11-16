Conor McGregor slammed Terrance McKinney for missing weight at UFC 334, and the American responded to McGregor's remarks with a perfect idea for settling their differences.

McKinney has since confirmed that this would be his final fight at 155 pounds, with his future appearance expected to be at welterweight.

For context, McKinney weighed in at 160.2 pounds, 4.2 pounds over the non-title lightweight limit for his UFC 334 bout. He then wrapped up business early, knocking out Miller with a well-timed one-two followed by a flurry in the very first round.

Terrance McKinney had an unfair advantage heading into his UFC 334 fight against Jim Miller. He weighed in over the permitted lightweight limit, and after his win, MMA legend Conor McGregor was not having any of it.

Following the event, 'The Notorious' slammed McKinney for missing weight in a series of posts on X, with the American responding to McGregor's remarks with a perfect idea for settling their differences.

Terrance McKinney Has a Challenge For Conor McGregor

Reacting to Terrance McKinney's win at UFC 334, Conor McGregor made his displeasure known in a now-deleted post on X, calling him out for the weight infraction against the 48-fight UFC veteran:

"Damn, unlucky Jim. Terrible behaviour to miss weight like that against a legend. Scum, in fact. UAE jail, throw away the key type s**t." H/t: Bloody Elbow

When 'T.Wrecks' learned of McGregor's reaction to his win during the post-fight media scrum, the lightweight star initially lit up, hoping for a positive response. However, once he realized what the Dubliner actually had to say, McKinney hit back with the same energy, calling McGregor out for a welterweight clash to settle their differences:

"Well, let me get Conor McGregor next. Southpaw vs. Southpaw. I'll put that old man to sleep. Let's go. Welterweight."

Check out Terrance McKinney's response to Conor McGregor's comments below:

McGregor was last seen in action in his unsuccessful comeback against Max Holloway at UFC 329 in July. The highly anticipated rematch came to an anticlimactic end after the Irishman injured his right knee just seconds into the opening round while attempting a leaping roundhouse kick.

'The Notorious' has one fight remaining on his current contract with the world's premier MMA promotion and is believed to be targeting a return to the Octagon in 2027.

Terrance McKinney Lays Out His Plans for the Welterweight Move

It appears Terrance McKinney has known that his lightweight days were numbered for quite a while. During the post-fight media scrum, the American admitted that he had been struggling to tip the scales at 155 pounds for the last couple of fights:

"I only made the last fight, even the Bobby fight and the fight before, by the grace of God. I'll be on the scales shaking, like, 'Please, Lord, please.' So I told myself it's time to go up."

Furthermore, the 32-year-old laid out his plans for a proper transition to 170 pounds, noting that after his first fight at welterweight, he intends to take six months off to properly fill out his frame for the higher weight class:

"I think we'll fight like a decent-sized welterweight and take six months off and prepare to lift and bulk up for the size for welterweight."