Jim Miller (left) is on a collision course with Terrance McKinney (right) at UFC 334.

Jim Miller has shed light on his path to win his historic 60th professional MMA fight, as he faces the dangerous Terrance McKinney at UFC 334.

In a recent conversation with MMA Junkie, longtime UFC staple Jim Miller opened up about his next fight, against Terrance McKinney, which goes down this weekend.

Jim Miller has put forth his assessment of his imminent clash against fellow UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney.

In regard to his upcoming fight with McKinney likely being as violent as a car crash, Miller outlined that his path to a victory primarily relies on weathering the early storm.

Some fans and experts believe that McKinney, a fast-starter and knockout artist, is likely to employ his usual strategy of attempting to overwhelm his opponent for an early finish. On that note, Miller stated:

"Yeah. McKinney is a tough dude. He starts very fast, very dangerous. But he does seem to fade a little bit, too. So, yeah, it's a tough fight. I gotta be on from the very beginning of the fight"

Miller continued, "And, yeah, just kind of know that if I can weather the storm, my chances of victory go up as the time ticks away. So, I like these fights."

Furthermore, "A-10" suggested that he likes and thrives in the type of fights wherein he knows his opponent will come at him rather than engage in a point fighting contest. The American combatant thereby indicated that McKinney, who's known for his aggressive combat style, would make for a good matchup against him.

Watch Jim Miller discuss his path to beat Terrance McKinney below (*comments at the 0:24-minute mark of the video):

Jim Miller's 60th professional MMA fight; Terrance McKinney awaits at UFC 334

Jim Miller made his professional MMA debut way back in 2005, while his UFC promotional debut came in the year 2008. He's competed extensively in the UFC since. The 43-year-old has accrued several UFC records in the process.

The New Jersey athlete boasts the most MMA fights under the UFC promotional banner (47). He's competed in 59 pro MMA fights overall.

Miller's upcoming fight will be his 60th mixed martial arts bout, which, given the high level of competition he's faced for the better part of his career, is considered to be an extraordinary feat by many.

The veteran fighter also has the most UFC victories (28), and he'll be looking to add to that tally the next time he sets foot inside the Octagon.

Moreover, Miller is fresh off a submission victory against Jared Gordon from earlier this year. Meanwhile, Miller's next opponent, Terrance McKinney, last faced King Green (formerly known as Bobby Green) a few months ago, losing to Green by way of TKO.

Currently, Miller is booked to take on Terrance McKinney in a highly anticipated lightweight showdown. The Miller-McKinney clash will take place at UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 14.