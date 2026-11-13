UFC 334 Weigh In Results Ahead of a big night in New York City
UFC 334 goes down this Saturday night live from New York City. Headlined by a pair of title fights, we have your weigh in results right here.
The UFC is back with UFC 334 this weekend, and we provide you with the all-important UFC 334 weigh-in results.
On their return to the Big Apple, the UFC will treat fans to a pair of huge title fights, along with a stacked card from top to bottom.
In the main event, Ciryl Gane takes on the controversial Josh Hokit. Gane was gifted the belt after the rightful champion, Tom Aspinall, had to relinquish the belt due to injury. The horribly ironic thing is that Gane was the one who injured Aspinall with an illegal eye poke. Hokit is getting the chance to fight for the belt after just two notable wins.
The co-main event sees the biggest fight in women's MMA history as the consensus GWOAT returns as Amanda Nunes looks to capture back the belt that she never lost inside the octagon. Having been retired for three years, she's jumping back in at the deep end to face one of the best to ever do it, two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison. Having been training partners in the past, this one should be interesting.
Elsewhere, Uros Medic faces Kevin Holland, Bilal Hasan looks to stay undefeated as he takes on Luis Gurule and Yousri Belgaroui takes a big step up in competition to face Caio Borralho.
Full UFC 334 weigh-in results
MAIN CARD
- Ciryl Gane () vs. Josh Hokit () – for heavyweight title
- Kayla Harrison (135) vs. Amanda Nunes (135) – for women's bantamweight title
- Caio Borralho (185.4) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (186)
- Uros Medic (171) vs. Kevin Holland (170.4)
- Bilal Hasan (125.4) vs. Luis Gurule (125.2)
PRELIMINARY CARD
- Stephen Thompson (170.6) vs. Charles Radtke (170.8)
- Drew Dober (155.4) vs. Chris Duncan (155.4)
- Jim Miller (155.6) vs. Terrance McKinney (160.2)*
- Donte Johnson (189) vs. Cesar Almeida (189.6) – 190-pound bout
PRELIMINARY CARD
- Jared Gordon (155.6) vs. Melquizael Costa (155.4)
- Macy Chiasson (134.8) vs. Bia Mesquita (135.8)
- Juan Diaz () vs. Heili Alateng (135.6)
- Evan Elder (156) vs. Samuel Sanches (153.6)
*McKinney missed the lightweight limit and will be fined a percentage of his purse.