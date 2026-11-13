UFC 334 goes down this Saturday night live from New York City. Headlined by a pair of title fights, we have your weigh in results right here.

The UFC is back with UFC 334 this weekend, and we provide you with the all-important UFC 334 weigh-in results.

On their return to the Big Apple, the UFC will treat fans to a pair of huge title fights, along with a stacked card from top to bottom.

In the main event, Ciryl Gane takes on the controversial Josh Hokit. Gane was gifted the belt after the rightful champion, Tom Aspinall, had to relinquish the belt due to injury. The horribly ironic thing is that Gane was the one who injured Aspinall with an illegal eye poke. Hokit is getting the chance to fight for the belt after just two notable wins.