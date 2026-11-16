Jon Jones has advised Josh Hokit to take some time off from X as the heat intensifies between the two.

Jones wrote on X, “Josh, you should probably get off Twitter for a while. There's no way your brain has completely healed from last night. It's well documented that this young man has schizophrenia; he's not on dr**s, you idiot.”

Reacting to the same, Hokit launched a scathing verbal attack on the former champion. He recalled the controversies from Jones’ past and addressed him as one of the ‘best workers of Satan.’ Now, while Jones sounded amazed at why Hokit was making such comments, the 39-year-old star had some interesting advice for the American heavyweight.

The UFC 334 main event might be over, but the heat between Jon Jones and Josh Hokit is not dying down anytime soon. Immediately after Hokit’s loss, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion took a verbal jab at the 10-1 fighter. ‘Bones’ pointed out how every fighter who tried to talk ill of him lost their next immediate fight.

He added, “Good to know you noticed him talking to himself. I'm the one who actually got him admitted to the hospital and paid for his flight home to Switzerland. Like I said, get off Twitter, let your brain rest, and give yourself some time to recover.”

What Did Josh Hokit Tell Jon Jones?

The UFC realm is not alien to Hokit’s verbal shenanigans. Likewise, when the heavyweight star found out that Jones mocked his loss at UFC 334, the American did not bother to hold back.

Initially, Hokit fired back at the Englishman, saying, “When you are looking up at me from hell. You’ll realize that Satan protects his best workers, you women beating, gay, drug addict piece of sh*t.”

Certainly, the 10-1 fighter did not stop at that. He then went on to blame Jones for one of his teammates allegedly becoming “detached from reality.” He wrote, “The wrath of God is coming for you, pu**y. Our teammate Simone was a good Christian kid who had his whole life ahead of him. There was nothing wrong with him. He trusted you. Then he started hanging around you, getting involved with dr**s with you.”

“Not too long ago, I saw him downtown in Albuquerque, barking and talking to himself, seemingly completely detached from reality. It was heartbreaking to see what he'd become. That's someone who trusted you, and you should be ashamed of the role you played in his downfall... for that, burn in hell.”