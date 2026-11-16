Tom Aspinall is back in the gym after four eye surgeries as Dana White leaves the timing of his return and potential Ciryl Gane rematch entirely in his hands.

At the UFC 334 post-fight press conference, White made it clear the promotion is not rushing Aspinall's return. When asked about the heavyweight’s status, the UFC CEO left the comeback timeline entirely in the fighter's hands, saying, "Our deal with him is: when you’re ready, call us."

UFC CEO Dana White addressed Aspinall’s status, which offered little clarity on the former champion's return timeline. Aspinall also dropped a major update that reveals less about his comeback date and more about his current health status.

The UFC heavyweight title picture has been on ice since Ciryl Gane severely damaged Tom Aspinall’s eye with an accidental poke during their UFC 321 tussle last October. On Saturday, however, the Frenchman defended his belt against Josh Hokit in the UFC 334 main event, giving the heavyweight division a fresh direction. Meanwhile, Aspinall’s fighting future remains up in the air.

After White's remark, Aspinall gave fans a clear look at his progress. The 33-year-old shared photos on social media recently showing him hitting pads with a training partner and posing in gloves and a black-and-gold shirt.

Separately, he also reposted an Instagram Story from teammate James Webb showing a grueling conditioning session, penning, "Start the week right 180 burpees split to finish the session."

Those updates are an encouraging sign after a brutal 13-month recovery. Following the double eye poke in Abu Dhabi, Aspinall was diagnosed with bilateral Brown's syndrome and endured four separate eye surgeries along with painful infections, according to Eddie Hearn.

For a brief period, though, a return actually seemed close this summer. After Gane defeated Alex Pereira to win the interim belt at the UFC's White House card in June, Aspinall went back to full training and even had a comeback fight lined up.

Everything fell apart when he accidentally injured his right eye again during a sparring session. Aspinall had no choice but to give up the undisputed title on Sept. 14. He, however, made it clear he would not retire.

Monday's gym clips show Aspinall is working on his body again, even though doctors have not cleared him to fight. Since he never lost his belt in the cage, a title rematch with Gane remains the top priority for matchmakers.

Meanwhile, White said the UFC will wait to see how Pereira fares against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335 in Las Vegas. If "Poatan" gets the win, White believes a matchup between the Brazilian and "The Incredible Hok" would be a fun fight.

