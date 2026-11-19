NEW Tom Aspinall Reveals Crucial 'Late January' Update on UFC Return as Ciryl Gane Defends Heavyweight Belt Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Tom Aspinall IMAGO/Hanza Media.

After more than a year out of the Octagon and four grueling eye surgeries, Tom Aspinall finally gave fans a concrete update on the next major step toward his UFC comeback.

From This Article 1 . Tom Aspinall Gives an Update in Reply to Fan Asking About Return

After UFC 334 concluded last weekend, the heavyweight division's discussion shifted back to Tom Aspinall. The former champion has not fought since UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 25, 2025, when Ciryl Gane poked him in both eyes late in the first round and the title bout ended in a no contest. UFC CEO Dana White addressed Aspinall’s status after Saturday's event but offered little clarity on a return timeline. Recently, a fan asked him directly when he might fight again. The 33-year-old did not share any comeback date but revealed when his next eye tests are scheduled. Aspinall has been diagnosed with bilateral traumatic Brown's syndrome. It is a rare condition that restricts eye movement, according to a medical report he shared in November 2025. Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that the British fighter has already undergone four separate eye surgeries since UFC 321 and came inches close to losing his vision.

With him on the sidelines, the much-awaited rematch with Gane was delayed and UFC matchmakers booked an interim title bout between Gane and Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250. At that point, Aspinall looked healthy enough to return. But he injured his right eye again during a sparring session and vacated his belt on Sept. 14. Gane was then promoted to the undisputed heavyweight champion and recently earned his first title defense by defeating Josh Hokit in a five-round war at UFC 334 main event. White is waiting for Aspinall's call once he gets healthy, since that is the current deal between the promotion and the former heavyweight champion. Now his next major medical update is set for January. When a fan asked on social media when he would fight again, Aspinall replied, "Further tests late January." Amid the concern, it seems like he is moving in the right direction. Aspinall recently shared photos on social media showing him hitting pads with a training partner before posting a grueling conditioning workout, penning, "Start the week right 180 burpees split to finish the session." While those workouts are encouraging signs for his recovery, Aspinall still needs medical clearance before booking a fight. He has not revealed what exact tests doctors will run in January. Any further setbacks could force fans to wait even longer for his Octagon return.