Michael Bisping completely agrees with Dana White's breakdown of Josh Hokit's unbelievable performance at UFC 334 and sees him as a major threat.

At the post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White didn't hold back, declaring, "This kid is undeniable. He's the real deal." Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping explained exactly why White’s praise hit the nail on the head, praising Hokit’s refusal to wilt under championship-level pressure.

Yet after five grueling rounds in New York on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, Hokit walked away without the heavyweight belt, falling via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47), but with the ultimate stamp of approval from the promotion’s top brass.

Before UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden, almost nobody gave Josh Hokit much of a shot. Even UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping had warned that Ciryl Gane ’s elite footwork and technical striking presented a massive "mountain" for the contender to climb.

"The fact that he committed to the game plan, that he walked through fire, that he took a lot of shots, that he didn't get dropped, that he didn't get deterred, that he still had heart and still kept pushing forward," Bisping said. "That's why Dana White said at the post-fight presser, 'This kid is undeniable. He's the real deal.' He is legit."

Pushing the Champion to the Brink

Even Bisping can acknowledge that no one expected Hokit to perform so well against a seasoned titleholder. For two rounds, it seemed as if Gane had completely run out of steam and did not know what hit him as Hokit marched forward with relentless pressure.

The numbers from UFC Stats back up just how wild the pace was. Hokit (10-1) threw 384 total strikes, landing 243, while shooting for a staggering 30 takedowns and landing three. Gane (15-2, 1 NC) ultimately caught a second wind in the championship frames, showing his mettle by landing 237 of 343 significant strikes and digging knees into Hokit's body to slow the American down.

Regardless of the controversial scorecards that had plenty of fans and fighters debating the result afterward, nobody expected the underdog Hokit to push the champion to the absolute brink. Taking his first professional loss in a five-round war at the world's most famous arena isn't a setback, for "The Incredible Hok," this is just the beginning.