Brendan Schaub makes a bold comment in which he claims that the UFC 334 main event should have been won by Josh Hokit.

Josh Hokit did put on a great show. Unfortunately, things did not end well for the previously unbeaten fighter. Despite his valiant effort, the referee raised Ciryl Gane’s hands, and he retained his status as the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion. However, looking back at the bout, MMA analyst Brendan Schaub had a different opinion.

Analyzing the UFC 334 main event, Schaub felt that the judges got it all wrong. Provided the initial attack from Hokit, the American fighter won at least three out of the five rounds played. Schaub stated, “Crazy main event last night. Hokit is a maniac. He also won that fight 3-2 or in the worst case a draw.”

He further went on to explain his stance, saying, “Let's break it down. Round 1, I gave to Hokit (close round) BUT let's say you scored it for Gane. Well sir the eye poke should have been a point deduction which would make it a 9-9 round worst case or 10-8 for Hokit. Round 2 and 3 you'd give to Hokit…”