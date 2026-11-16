MMA Analyst Drops bold Claim about Josh Hokit’s UFC 334 Outcome
Brendan Schaub makes a bold comment in which he claims that the UFC 334 main event should have been won by Josh Hokit.
Josh Hokit did put on a great show. Unfortunately, things did not end well for the previously unbeaten fighter. Despite his valiant effort, the referee raised Ciryl Gane’s hands, and he retained his status as the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion. However, looking back at the bout, MMA analyst Brendan Schaub had a different opinion.
Analyzing the UFC 334 main event, Schaub felt that the judges got it all wrong. Provided the initial attack from Hokit, the American fighter won at least three out of the five rounds played. Schaub stated, “Crazy main event last night. Hokit is a maniac. He also won that fight 3-2 or in the worst case a draw.”
He further went on to explain his stance, saying, “Let's break it down. Round 1, I gave to Hokit (close round) BUT let's say you scored it for Gane. Well sir the eye poke should have been a point deduction which would make it a 9-9 round worst case or 10-8 for Hokit. Round 2 and 3 you'd give to Hokit…”
Schaub then acknowledged how the Frenchman showed a tough face and came back stronger towards the end. The analyst gave the last couple of rounds to Gane and concluded that the fight ended 3-2 in favor of Hokit. He even considered the possibility of a draw but failed to comprehend how Gane was given the nod as the winner.
How Did The Judges Score The Main Event?
As Bruce Buffer pointed out during the post-fight announcement, all three judges concluded unanimously that Gane won the bout 48-47. Chris Lee and Sal D’Amato scored identically as they awarded rounds 2, 4, and 5 to the Frenchman.
Adrian Castro, however, felt that the first round was won by Gane. He also ruled the last couple of rounds in favor of the French fighter, making the main event an unanimous choice.