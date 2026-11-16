Abraham Kawa criticizes Josh Hokit for dragging his teammate into his beef with Jon Jones while falsely accusing the former champion.

Replying to ‘The Incredible Hok,’ Kawa clarified that what Hokit was trying to portray was not at all true. Instead, it was Jones who helped Hokit’s teammate and even arranged for his flight back home.

Jon Jones and Josh Hokit have been going at each other for some time now. Failing to clinch the heavyweight crown, Hokit received some words of mockery from the former heavyweight champion. However, while lashing back at Jones, the American fighter pointed out how ‘Bones’ was responsible for one of his teammates’ deteriorating physical and mental health. This is where MMA agent Abraham Kawa begged to differ.

Kawa wrote on X, “This is low of you @Josh_HokitUFC that kid is on meds for schizophrenia and flew to the USA from Switzerland for a fight he was scheduled to have. He stopped taking his meds when he got to the USA and was suffering from an episode. He was admitted to a hospital for 14 days in Arkansas when he wasn't allowed to board his flight because of his episode.”

He continued, “@JonnyBones personally got him to the hospital for treatment when Simon showed up to Albuquerque unannounced and made sure he made it back home to Switzerland where his mom and sister was so grateful for Jon helping. Simon is a great kid and bringing him into this is just low even for you.”

Previously, in one of his tweets, the 10-1 fighter claimed that Jones was responsible for getting his teammate involved in illegal substances. He also called ‘Bones’ pu**y and attacked the former UFC champion by pointing out his troubles with PEDs in the past.

Following such brutal allegations, Jones clarified his stance, which does match with what Kawa narrated on his X post. Now, as the heat builds, it remains to be seen what’s next.