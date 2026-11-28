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NEW Henry Cejudo and Arman Tsarukyan Heat up RAF 15 Presser Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Henry Cejudo and Arman Tsarukyan Credits: Instagram/@henry_cejudo and Instagram/@arm_011

Henry Cejudo and Arman Tsarukyan go off at each other verbally during the RAF 15 presser in Chicago.

From This Article 1 . Henry Cejudo has Surprising Opponent for Arman Tsarukyan

RAF 15 witnessed some of the prominent UFC competitors fighting it out on the wrestling mats. Among them, Song Yadong, Arman Tsarukyan, and Henry Cejudo gained particular traction. To hype things up further, both Tsarukyan and Cejudo went off at each other during the press conference in Chicago. While Tsarukyan and Cejudo are not fighting each other on the card, the tension between them looked quite intense. Mocking Triple C, Tsarukyan pointed out, “He lost to the MMA fighter. How can an Olympic champion lose to an MMA fighter? It's ridiculous.” Replying to the same, Cejudo too, hit back, saying, “You lost to Colby Covington. Colby Covington got tapped out by a dude in 40 seconds.”

Cejudo referred to the RAF 11 face-off where Tsarukyan failed to topple Covington. During their fight, the 38-year-old former UFC star maintained a 5-3 lead to clinch the victory. Meanwhile, in a different statement, ‘Triple C’ laid out a championship plan for Tsarukyan. Henry Cejudo has Surprising Opponent for Arman Tsarukyan During an interaction with MMA Fighting, Cejudo spoke in length about Justin Gaethje’s retirement and Tsarukyan’s potential lightweight championship bout. The former UFC champion opined that following Gaethje’s incredible victory over Ilia Topuria, he can take on Conor McGregor. However, in that case, Tsarukyan can face off against Alexander Volkanovski for the vacant lightweight title. He said, “I think there's a big fight potentially with him and Conor McGregor. I don't think for the belt. I think Justin deserves a big payday, and I think Conor McGregor is going, you know, it's his last fight, and I think the UFC believes that Justin can beat him. So I think they would do that... I think would relinquish the belt.” ‘Triple C’ continued, “Maybe since Dana White loves Volkanovski so much, maybe you should do Arman versus Alexander Volkanovski for the vacant belt.”