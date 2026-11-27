Arman Tsarukyan (left) is set to put his RAF middleweight crossover belt at stake against Anthony Pettis (right).

Striking savant Anthony Pettis has addressed the doubters ahead of his highly anticipated RAF wrestling title showdown against Arman Tsarukyan.

Anthony Pettis was originally booked to take on fellow UFC veteran Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in a cruiserweight freestyle wrestling matchup at RAF 15.

Pettis -- widely considered to be one of the best and most innovative strikers to have ever competed in the sport of mixed martial arts -- has affirmed that he's confident in his wrestling prowess as well.

Anthony Pettis has put forth his response to certain sections of the combat sports community who've deemed his upcoming freestyle wrestling debut a tough task.

Pettis, an MMA great and former UFC lightweight champion, boasts a pair of MMA wins over Cerrone.

Their RAF wrestling match, however, fell apart after "Cowboy" was ruled out of it. Instead, Pettis has been booked to face reigning RAF middleweight crossover champion Arman Tsarukyan at RAF 15 in Chicago on November 28.

Anthony Pettis responds to doubters before wrestling debut against Arman Tsarukyan at RAF 15

During a recent conversation with MMA Fighting's Mike Heck, Anthony Pettis pointed out that he's long trained his wrestling skills with wrestling coach Israel "Izzy" Martinez. Incidentally, Martinez happens to be the RAF co-founder and matchmaker.

That said, some fans and experts have opined that Arman Tsarukyan is regarded as one of the best grapplers in MMA today and has had an incredible run in the RAF, with his lone RAF defeat coming against the significantly bigger Colby Covington.

Well, Pettis indicated that Arman Tsarukyan is doing tremendously well in the sports of wrestling and MMA, in addition to succeeding as a streamer on Kick.

"Showtime" asserted that he wanted to test the waters first, as his upcoming freestyle wrestling match would be his first in the sport. He suggested that he'd wanted to face fellow striking savant, Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.

He added, however, that the opportunity to face Tsarukyan presented itself, and he figured that he might as well do it against the best.

Responding to the doubters of his wrestling skills, including those who feel Tsarukyan would secure a dominant victory against him, Pettis stated:

"Watch on Saturday. I feel like no one's seen my wrestling. And I've spent a lot of time wrestling with 'Izzy' (Israel 'Izzy' Martinez). I never had to do just straight wrestling. So this is my first time to go out there and just do straight wrestling. And I think the world's about to be shocked."

Furthermore, Pettis is also booked to compete in a super welterweight professional boxing matchup. The American will take on India's Neeraj Goyat in the headlining match of a boxing event, co-promoted by the Indian Pro Boxing League (IPBL) and influencer-cum-boxer Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP).

Pettis happens to be a co-promoter and stakeholder in the IPBL, even appearing at the recent promotional press conference in India. Pettis vs. Goyat is booked to be held at a venue TBA in India on January 23, 2027.

Watch Anthony Pettis discuss his imminent wrestling matchup against Arman Tsarukyan below (*comments at the 0:25-minute mark of the video):