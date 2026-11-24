RAF champion Arman Tsarukyan is calling on Islam Makhachev and free agent Usman Nurmagomedov to join him on the freestyle wrestling mat.

Tsarukyan recently competed at RAF Abu Dhabi on Nov. 14 and defeated Neiman Gracie via a 10-0 first-period technical fall. Before that wrestling match, he asked RAF brass to recruit two major MMA rivals.

Other UFC fighters like Khamzat Chimaev and Merab Dvalishvili are also building their names in freestyle wrestling. Yet Tsarukyan, who holds a 9-1 RAF record, wants even bigger challenges and has called out stars like Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov to join him on the mat.

Arman Tsarukyan has been extremely active in Real American Freestyle this year. While waiting for his next UFC lightweight title shot, the Armenian contender has established himself as a wrestling champion.

Speaking with reporters on Nov. 12, Tsarukyan openly invited UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev and former PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov to test themselves in freestyle wrestling.

"Hopefully they sign big names like Islam and a lot of wrestlers from the U.S.," Tsarukyan said. "Big names and I can't wait to show them and welcome them here."

His comments came one day after Nurmagomedov and his crew engaged in an altercation with Dvalishvili and his 21-year-old friend at the Yas Hilton Hotel lobby. An Abu Dhabi court briefly sentenced the 28-year-old fighter to six months in prison before releasing him on Nov. 17 under a reduced sentence.

Both Makhachev and Nurmagomedov possess the elite grappling pedigrees needed to thrive under RAF rules. The 35-year-old Dagestani fighter defended his welterweight title by defeating Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330 to extend his UFC winning streak to 17 in a row.

Makhachev also hinted on X that his UFC run is winding down, penning, "My next fight is one of the last in my career. They say Prates is too dangerous for me and Morales is too good for me. So I want to face the best of them and prove to the world once again who is the best in world."

After UFC, RAF could offer a great next chapter that avoids the heavy physical toll of striking. Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov enters free agency with an undefeated 22-0 record after his PFL negotiating window expired. He now has the freedom to sign with any MMA promotion and test himself on the RAF wrestling mat.

If either fighter steps onto the mat, Tsarukyan will be waiting with gold around his waist. The 30-year-old Armenian captured the vacant RAF middleweight crossover belt at RAF 14 on Oct. 23 with a 10-0 technical fall over Dillon Danis. He is set to defend his belt against former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis at RAF 15 on Nov. 28 at NOW Arena in Chicago.

