Anthony Pettis talks boxing match with Neeraj Goyat; MMA and Power Slap potential in India

Anthony Pettis (left) and Neeraj Goyat (right) will clash inside the boxing ring in India in January 2027.

Anthony Pettis partook in a press conference for his highly anticipated boxing matchup with Neeraj Goyat in India.

The nation of India is considered to be one of the biggest sports and entertainment markets in the world, the sports realm of which has long been dominated by cricket.

"Showtime" suggested that the challenge that Goyat presents is intriguing, but their boxing match serves a much bigger purpose. Pettis indicated that their match will help provide an impetus to the combat sports ecosystem in India.

Anthony Pettis has shed light on his decision to lace up the boxing gloves and travel to India for a fight against one of India's most well-known boxers, Neeraj Goyat.

Well, Anthony Pettis -- who's beheld as an MMA great and brings a significant fan following -- has played a crucial role in popularizing combat sports as a promoter in India.

The alliance of the Anthony Pettis-owned Anthony Pettis Fighting Championship (APFC) and the Indian Pro Boxing League (IPBL) has worked to put forth combat sports events for fight fans in India since 2025.

Neeraj Goyat vs. Anthony Pettis: The Indian Uprising -- "Showtime" talks boxing match, MMA, and Power Slap

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis made a mark in the sport of professional boxing as well, having competed twice in it thus far. The 39-year-old is a veteran in the sport of MMA, even trying his hand in professional karate fighting in the Karate Combat organization.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Goyat has primarily competed in the sport of professional boxing. The 34-year-old also has a couple of MMA fights on his record.

Currently, Pettis and Goyat are scheduled to clash in a super welterweight matchup, which will headline a boxing event in India on January 23, 2027. The event -- sanctioned by the Indian Boxing Council -- will be co-promoted by the IPBL and Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP).

During the Goyat vs. Pettis press conference earlier today, the MMA icon was asked about why he's chosen to box against Goyat in India. "Showtime" responded by asserting that his fight would contribute to the greater good in regard to promoting combat sports in India.

Pettis stated, "Yeah, I think the biggest thing is building the platform for Indian combat sports. Obviously, boxing is our first thing we're doing. But mixed martial arts is also there. Power Slap -- hopefully, we can get Power Slap over here."

Further explaining what made him take the fight, Pettis implied that India could host major MMA events and even slap fighting cards, such as the UFC-linked Power Slap events, in the future.

He said, "There's so many events in the combat sports world that we can bring over to India and get the fan base behind it. So, I think, obviously, the challenge that I have in front of me, but the legacy that it leaves, and how big this event is gonna be."

Prior to the boxing match in January, Pettis will compete in a freestyle wrestling match. The American striking savant will wrestle against UFC lightweight contender and RAF middleweight crossover champ Arman Tsarukyan for his RAF belt at RAF 15 on November 28.

Jake Paul hints the Pettis vs. Goyat fight could be held in Chennai, India

Per the official announcement by MVP last month, three Indian cities were the frontrunners to host the fight between Anthony Pettis and Neeraj Goyat, namely Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Chennai.

Social media influencer and boxer Jake Paul made a virtual appearance at today's Pettis-Goyat press conference that was held in Hyderabad, India.

Intriguingly, Paul alluded to the fact that American boxing legend Muhammad Ali had competed in an exhibition boxing match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai (then known as Madras) back in 1980.

The MVP founder implied that the historic boxing match between Anthony Pettis and Neeraj Goyat -- touted as the fight with the biggest purses ever in Indian boxing history -- could take place at the aforementioned venue in Chennai.

The official venue and city for Pettis vs. Goyat have yet to be confirmed by MVP and IPBL. Fans can expect an update regarding it soon.

Watch Anthony Pettis discuss his boxing match against Neeraj Goyat and its far-reaching effects below (*comments at the 35:05-minute mark of the video):