Islam Makhachev showcased an outdoor gym setup in deep mountain snow as he prepares for a 2027 return against the winner of the UFC 336 interim title clash.

Makhachev, for his part, seems to be enjoying the change of scenery.

Although Makhachev has shared his plan to start training from January , he is certainly not relaxing during this period. Typically, he trains at local gyms in Dagestan and American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) in San Jose. But now it seems like the champion decided to shift part of his training setup to the snowy mountains.

Islam Makhachev was supposed to defend his welterweight title against Carlos Prates at UFC 336 on January 30. He had verbally agreed to face the division's top contender. Instead, the Dagestani pulled out of the card and is now eyeing a return later in 2027.

Islam Makhachev Shows Off Open-Air Gym in Deep Snow

In a video first posted on his Instagram story and later shared by Red Corner MMA, the 35-year-old can be seen working in freezing conditions. He skips the usual training gear and instead wears a casual plaid winter jacket, a beanie and sunglasses.

At the start of the clip, Makhachev can be seen putting weights onto a chest-press machine. After doing a few reps, he walks past a leg press that is covered with snow. Then he shares the setup of the pull-up bars to show off his solid upper-body control by flipping himself upside down.

Check out Islam Makhachev's workout below:

Makhachev is well accustomed to such training because he grew up in the system built by Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the late father of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Abdulmanap molded the fighting style of Dagestanis to suit a harsh climate, mountainous terrain and manual physical work. It seems Makhachev is continuing his mentor’s philosophy.

UFC 336 Co-Main Event Will Decide Islam Makhachev's Next Challenger

While Makhachev stays busy in the Dagestani mountains, the UFC has already sorted out who he will face next. After he decided to wait until after Ramadan, the promotion booked Prates against undefeated contender Michael Morales in the UFC 336 co-main event, with the interim welterweight belt on the line.

The Dagestani claimed that he will make his preparation plans moving forward based on who wins the co-main event tussle in Toronto. The winner of this will have to overcome arguably the greatest performance in UFC history. Makhachev is riding high, boasting an impressive 29-1 record and having just added his 17th UFC victory in a row by defeating Ian Garry at UFC 330 in August.





