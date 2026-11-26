Caio Borralho has predicted that due to the Sean Strickland situation, the UFC will soon introduce an interim middleweight strap for which 2 of the top contenders will battle.

Sean Strickland, the current and two-time UFC 185-pound champion, has not defended his title even once since recapturing it at UFC 328. Strickland is not happy with his current contract and has publicly announced he will 'not fight until he gets it figured out.'



Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov has waited long enough for a title shot, which he has earned and deserves. Now, due to Strickland’s inactivity, "The Sniper" is getting frustrated. He was even ready to offer more money to Strickland out of his own pocket if the American came forward to defend his belt. But Strickland did not like the idea.

On the other hand, Khamzat Chimaev, whom "Tarzan" dethroned at UFC 328, believes he didn’t lose that night and has blamed the American judges for scoring the fight incorrectly. Chimaev now wants to face the winner of Strickland vs. Imavov 2 and will not accept any other bout before that.

Caio Borralho Predicts Interim Middleweight Title Fight Soon

With a logjam at the top of the division and the champ showing zero willingness to fight, Caio Borralho believes the promotion could soon introduce an interim title fight, much like what happened in the welterweight division lately.