Chris Leben, now a judge himself, believes the biggest problem in MMA officiating right now is not the referees or judges but the fans.

This past Saturday, the 46-year-old stepped back into the cage for his first MMA fight in 13 years. He spoiled Yoshihiro Akiyama's retirement fight with a split decision win at Black Combat 17 in Seoul, 16 years after first beating him at UFC 116.

During those years, Leben was also working his way up as an official. After spending six years as an amateur referee and judge, he turned pro. He now officiates in California, and he made his Nevada judging debut in 2023.

Chris Leben has seen the sport from both sides. "The Crippler" fought 22 times in the UFC before retiring in 2013. Then, five years later, he returned to combat sports as a bare knuckle boxer, going 3-1 before hanging up his gloves in 2021.

Chris Leben Says Fans Don't See What Referees See

Days after his win over Akiyama, Leben on The Ariel Helwani Show shared his thoughts on the heat MMA judges and referee have been facing. "The Crippler" believes fans forget that a referee just gets one split second to capture and make a call on the spot, while fans at home watch slow motion replays from several angles. He said:

"These guys gotta make a split-second call, and they've got one camera angle. You watch slow-mo from four different angles while the commentators are explaining to you what happened. That's not where the referee is. He doesn't get all that. The referee is right there. He's on ground level. He doesn't have that aerial view to see things. I think people should be a little more understanding."

Judges, on the other hand, face the same issue. Leben believes that judging comes down to opinions, so in a close fight two judges can view a bout differently. Still, many fans bet on fights and blame the judges when their fighter loses by a decision. He said:

"I could score a fight and I know I could go either way and I'm still going to get literal death threats on Instagram the next day. It's just, you know, people are gambling. They got their last 100 bucks on the line."

Chris Leben Backs Herb Dean After a Rough 2026

This year, Herb Dean has been everyone's punching bag. Alex Pereira called for him to retire after losing the interim heavyweight title fight to Ciryl Gane at UFC Freedom 250. Then, Dean's stoppage of King Green against Esteban Ribovics at UFC 332 in October drew more backlash. Even UFC CEO Dana White admitted that Dean is "having a rough" year.

Nonetheless, Leben had nothing but praise for the veteran referee. He pointed out that Dean has officiated more than double the fights of any other referee and therefore believes that most experienced referees too can have bad stretches.

"I think Herb is absolutely the best in the business, and I'm constantly impressed with his ability to take it on the chin and keep moving forward," Leben said.

As for fighting, Leben has no plans to return again. He told Helwani he is "not doing it again" and now will focus on his gym and officiating career.