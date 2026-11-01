NEW UFC Vegas 123 Bonuses Revealed as Herb Dean and Dan Miragliotta Make Headlines for Different Reasons Drew Zuhosky Edited by

UFC Vegas 123 Bonuses Revealed. [Images courtesy: @ufc on X]

UFC Vegas 123 is officially in the books. However, much of the MMA community is far from happy, particularly with how the last bout unfolded, thanks to a controversial stand-up by veteran referee Dan Miragliotta.

UFC Vegas 123 Bonuses In the main event of the Halloween card, former 155-pound title challenger Renato Moicano suffered a TKO loss to Australia's Tom Nolan. Check out Tom Nolan finishing Renato Moicano in Round 3 at UFC Vegas 123 below: Moicano was fighting smart by effectively utilizing his grappling skills. However, referee Dan Miragliotta decided to separate the fighters and bring the action back to the feet while the Brazilian had Nolan's back. Just minutes later, "Big Train" capitalized on the opportunity and knocked out Moicano. For his TKO victory, Nolan earned a Performance of the Night bonus, taking home an additional $100,000.

Apart from Nolan, UFC veteran Julian Erosa also pocketed an additional $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus after knocking out South Korea's JeongYeong Lee in the first round, snapping his two-fight losing streak, and then announced his retirement from MMA. UFC newcomer Joe Kropschot impressed in his UFC debut at UFC Vegas 123 by submitting Nick Klein in the second round. With the submission win, "The Land Animal" pocketed an additional $100,000 Performance of the Night Bonus. Check out Joe Kropschot requesting Dana White for an extra $100,000 for his wedding after submitting Nick Klein, below: Lastly, Lucia Szabova also received an additional $100,000 for her third-round TKO victory over Tainara Lisboa in her UFC debut. Two fighters also took home an additional $25,000 each in finish bonuses after the dust settled at UFC Vegas 123. UFC Vegas 123: Renato Moicano vs. Tom Nolan - Full Bonus List Performance of the Night ($100,000 each) Tom Nolan

Julian Erosa

Joe Kropschot

Lucia Szabova Finish Bonus ($25,000 each) Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani

Rodrigo Sezinando