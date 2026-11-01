Following his UFC debut win at UFC Vegas 123, Joe Kropschot dropped a wedding bombshell in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier.

Joe Kropschot revealed that he is getting married to his fiancée, with whom he has been together for over 15 years, before going on to drop a bonus request for the finish. He said:

Joe Kropschot made the most of his UFC debut as he beat Nick Klein via submission, just a minute and a half into the second round. The 31-year-old outgrappled Klein in the first round, scoring 10-9 on all three judges' scorecards, before executing a stunning finish in the next round.

"Man, it feels great to get the finish. I need the extra money...I'm getting married five days after this with my fiancée. We've been together since I was 16. So, maybe an extra $100k bonus will help a lot with that."

Check out Joe Kropschot's post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier below:

Joe Kropschot has Now Made it Five Wins in a Row

Following his win over Nick Klein at UFC Vegas 123, Joe Kropschot is now unbeaten in his last five fights. The DWCS alum had to endure a nightmarish three-fight skid prior to that, which also included a loss against UFC middleweight Cody Brundage.

'The Land Animal' snapped his losing streak against Sevak Zadourian back in June 2023. He then beat Mauricio Alonso before heading to LFA, where he won the belt in only his second fight (against David Allakhverdiev). This saw Kropschot enter Dana White's Contender Series, where he took on Jon Kunneman in the first week of Season 10. The 31-year-old earned a unanimous decision win, eventually earning his UFC contract.

A fortnight later, his debut against Klein was set, and now he has made the most of it. It is worth noting that Kropschot attempted a similar armbar against Kunneman to the one he unleashed over Klein, with the only difference being that the former did not tap.