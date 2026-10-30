NEW UFC Vegas 123 Weigh-In Results: Main Event Locked in for Halloween

UFC Vegas 123's Zach Reese IMAGO/Pximages.

UFC Vegas 123's official weigh-ins took place Friday morning. We bring you up to speed on what happened on the scales today:

UFC Vegas 123 is almost here. Halloween Night, the UFC schedule of events for the 10th month of the year comes to a close with a treat of a card. Live coverage of UFC Vegas 123 commences with the prelims at 5 pm ET/ 2 pm PT on Saturday, followed by action from the main card at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT. Inside the United States, this card can be seen wall-to-wall on Paramount Plus. All told, 12 fights will be contested inside the fabled UFC Octagon. Earlier Friday morning, the official weigh-in window for UFC Vegas 123 took place. However, not all was merriment on the scales.

Francis Marshall Exceeds Featherweight Maximum at UFC Vegas 123 Weigh-ins One weight miss was recorded on Friday morning, coming in the featherweight division. Francis Marshall (148 lbs,) due to fight Dakota Hope (145 1/2 lbs) in the featured undercard bout, came in a full two pounds over the prescribed target for nontitle featherweight affairs of 146 lbs. Hope came in half of a pound under the target. As a result of Marshall's weight miss, he now cedes 20 percent of his wages to Dakota Hope. This was the only weight miss on the day at the UFC Vegas 123 weigh-ins. All other competitors made weight without issue. Main, Co-Main Events Confirmed for UFC Vegas 123 Tomorrow's main event at UFC Vegas 123 happens at lightweight. No. 12 contender Renato Moicano (156 lbs) will face off against No. 14 contender Tom Nolan (155 1/2 lbs.) This is a five-round fight at five minutes per round to close out the show. Immediately beforehand, the co-main event of UFC Vegas 123 will be a welterweight encounter versing Randy Brown (170 1/2 lbs) with Jacobe Smith (170 1/2 lbs.) Both fighters were within the 171-lb maximum for nontitle welterweights ahead of the three-round bout at five minutes per round. UFC Vegas 123 Weigh-In Results: Main Card: (Tomorrow, 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT-Paramount Plus) Main Event: Renato Moicano (156 lbs) vs. Tom Nolan (155 1/2 lbs) Lightweight Co-Main Event: Randy Brown (170 1/2 lbs) vs. Jacobe Smith (170 1/2 lbs) Welterweight Ode Osbourne (126 lbs) vs. Cody Durden (126 lbs) Flyweight Yana Santos (135 1/2 lbs) vs. Luana Santos (136 lbs) Women's Bantamweight Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (170 1/2 lbs) vs. Farman Hasanov (171 lbs) Welterweight Prelims: (Tomorrow, 5 pm ET/ 2 pm PT- Paramount Plus) Featured Prelim: Francis Marshall (148 lbs) vs. Dakota Hope (145 1/2 lbs) Featherweight- Marshall missed weight and now cedes 20 percent of his wages to Hope. Co-Featured Prelim: Rodrigo Sezinando (170 1/2 lbs) vs. Theodor Berggren (171 lbs) Welterweight Julian Erosa (145 1/2 lbs) vs. Jeong Yeong Lee (145 1/2 lbs) Featherweight Zach Reese (185 lbs) vs. Mickey Gall (185 1/2 lbs) Middleweight Nick Klein (186 lbs) vs. Joe Kropschot (186 lbs) Middleweight Talita Alencar (116 lbs) vs. Piera Rodriguez (115 1/2 lbs) Strawweight Lucia Szabova (125 1/2 lbs) vs. Tainara Lisboa (125 lbs) Women's Flyweight