Renato Moicano intends to complete the remaining fights on his current UFC contract before deciding what comes next in his professional fighting career.

The 37-year-old acknowledged that he enjoys competing in the UFC, but he also wants to understand his value outside the promotion before committing to another agreement.

Speaking in an interview ahead of his UFC Vegas 123 main event against Tom Nolan, Moicano discussed his contractual situation and the options he could explore once his current deal expires.

Renato Moican o intends to complete the remaining fights on his current UFC contract before deciding what comes next in his professional fighting career. The Brazilian lightweight has made it clear that he wants to fulfill his existing agreement while keeping the possibility of testing free agency open.

Renato Moicano Wants to Fight Out His UFC Contract

Moicano revealed that he has three fights remaining on his current UFC contract, including his scheduled matchup against Nolan. Rather than immediately pursuing a new agreement, the Brazilian wants to complete those obligations and then assess his future.

Moicano explained that becoming a free agent would allow him to see what opportunities are available and evaluate whether another UFC contract makes financial sense. He also acknowledged that he would need a particularly attractive offer to commit to another deal, especially as he approaches the later stages of his fighting career.

His comments do not necessarily indicate that he wants to leave the UFC permanently. Instead, they suggest that he wants greater clarity about his options before making a long-term decision. Moicano has become an established name in the lightweight division, and his popularity among fans gives him additional opportunities beyond competing inside the Octagon.

Why Moicano Is Considering Free Agency

One of the most interesting aspects of Moicano's comments was his discussion of the business opportunities he has developed outside fighting. The Brazilian has invested time in his YouTube channel, gym, and other business ventures. He also mentioned his involvement in managing fighters in Brazil and developing additional projects connected to MMA.

These activities could become increasingly important as he considers how long he wants to continue competing professionally. Moicano has previously built a recognizable personality through his interviews and outspoken comments, helping him develop an audience beyond traditional UFC programming.

Testing free agency would allow him to evaluate the financial opportunities available to him while considering the value of his existing businesses and media presence. For a veteran fighter approaching 40, those considerations can be just as important as the next fight.

Tom Nolan Fight Comes First for Renato Moicano

Although Moicano has discussed his future, he emphasized that his immediate attention remains on Tom Nolan. The two lightweight fighters are scheduled to headline UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday, giving Moicano an important opportunity to continue building momentum.

Moicano is coming off a second-round submission victory over Chris Duncan in April, which helped him recover from consecutive defeats against Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev. A victory over Nolan would strengthen his position and put him closer to completing his current UFC agreement.

Moicano also made it clear that he does not consider Nolan an easy opponent. He acknowledged the Australian's striking and grappling abilities while expressing confidence in his own skills.

The Brazilian understands that his contractual plans will depend partly on how he performs in the Octagon. Winning his remaining fights would put him in a stronger position when negotiating his next opportunity.

Could Renato Moicano Leave the UFC?

Moicano's comments leave several possibilities open. He could negotiate another UFC contract if the promotion presents an offer that meets his expectations. Alternatively, he could explore opportunities elsewhere or dedicate more time to his growing business interests.

His age is another factor. Moicano acknowledged that he does not intend to continue fighting indefinitely, meaning the next few years could be particularly important in determining his career direction. For now, however, there is no confirmed departure or retirement announcement.

Moicano's immediate plan is straightforward: complete his remaining fights, evaluate his options, and make a decision when his contract expires. His comments indicate that the Brazilian wants to control the next stage of his career rather than automatically commit to another UFC agreement.