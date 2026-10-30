Tom Nolan doubts Renato Moicano’s hunger to compete at the highest level and believes his own championship drive will make the difference.

In his media day interview, Nolan was asked about his potential path to victory against an experienced opponent like Moicano. While he chose not to reveal his game plan, the Australian suggested that their differing ambitions could become a deciding factor.

Ahead of the highly anticipated bout, Nolan has questioned Moicano ’s motivation and believes it will be a factor in their fight on Saturday.

Tom Nolan is up for the biggest test of his career as he is set to fight UFC veteran Renato Moicano this Saturday in the event headliner of UFC Fight Night 292 at Meta Apex Las Vegas.

Nolan believes his desire to become a world champion gives him an edge over Moicano, whom he feels might be approaching a different stage of his career.

“I want to be a world champion. I want to be the best I can be. And I think maybe he's over that mentally, over that hill. I think maybe his motivation might be slightly different to mine. So, if it comes down to grit, I think I'm definitely going to be the one who wins that,” Nolan said.

Check out Tom Nolan's comments below:

Nolan believes his hunger to reach the top of the division could help him overcome Moicano's experience and make the difference when the two meet inside the octagon.

Tom Nolan acknowledges Renato Moicano as a tough challenge despite questioning his motivation

Despite suggesting that Moicano may not have the same championship hunger as him, Nolan was quick to acknowledge the Brazilian's abilities. The Australian stressed that he still considers Moicano a world-class fighter and would not have called him out if he believed his opponent was past his best.

“I still think he's world class. I wouldn't have called him out if I thought he was like a shell of himself. I would never want to fight someone and, you know, sort of beat them when they aren't at their best version. That's just not who I am. So, yeah, I think he's awesome. I think he's a very tough challenge. I'm excited,” Nolan said.

Moicano will enter the contest with plenty of experience against high-level opposition and will be looking to build on his submission victory over Chris Duncan in April. Meanwhile, Nolan is riding a five-fight winning streak and will aim to extend his momentum by handing the Brazilian another defeat.