Randy Brown isn't bothered by Jacobe Smith's undefeated record as he nears their welterweight clash.

In a recent interview with Full Send MMA, the Jamaican didn't mince words as he explained how he intended to break down Jacobe Smith.

Jacobe Smith enters the cage on Saturday with a formidable 13-0 record. That doesn't rattle 'Rudeboy', however, who is confident in his ability to punctuate the youngster's rhythm. And that begins by breaking Smith's morale.

UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday is headlined by Renato Moicano and Tom Nolan. However, the co-main event between Randy Brown and Jacobe Smith is also shaping up to be an intriguing matchup, with a rising sensation hot on his heels facing a tested veteran. Brown believes his experience will ultimately turn the tide.

"Yes, 100 percent (he'll break). 1000 percent. We will be at that moment in this fight. I think that's where a lot of the lessons will be learned in that moment. You know, and that's where the experience comes in."

His reasoning was simple. While Brown may have faced similar threats before, Smith had yet to share the Octagon with someone as experienced as he was. With 22 outings in the UFC against 'Cobe's 4, the Jamaican definitely holds the upper hand when it comes to proficiency.

"I've seen this guy multiple times. I've fought this guy so many times. This will be the first time, I think, in his career where he'll have to face someone with my skill set and my experience and just overall knowledge."

Rudeboy can see that shift emerging rather quickly.

"Possibly round two. Let's see. Let's see. We're going to go into deep waters, and we're going to find out."

However, Randy Brown's recent trajectory seems to put an asterisk on that narrative.

Why is Randy Brown the Underdog?

The betting odds don't seem to care about the Jamaican's extensive resume, favoring Jacobe Smith by a huge margin. While Randy Brown sits at +233, 'Cobe' is a major favorite at -310. To put that in perspective, the youngster holds over a 70 percent chance of winning the encounter against the veteran.

However, this doesn't come as a surprise, considering the 36-year-old's lacklustre performance recently. In his last 5 fights, Brown has lost three, one via a second-round knockout against Gabriel Bonfim. With another decision loss to Kevin Holland, Rudeboy has gone on a two-fight losing skid.

In contrast, the American flaunts a clean slate and has never exited the cage disappointed. In fact, with a well-rounded fighting arsenal, complete with elite wrestling and heavy-handed strikes, Cobe has 10 wins via KO/TKO and one by submission.

Smith has vowed to leverage this unpredictability to edge his victory against the seasoned challenger, keeping doors open to both grappling and striking tests. Randy Brown's assessment, however, remains unwavering, as he plans to crack the rookie early on.