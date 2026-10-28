The No.8 ranked lightweight reveals he rejected a rematch offer with Brian Ortega ‌because of recurring issues.

Renato Moicano fought a three-round war against Brian Ortega in his fourth UFC fight in 2017. It was an amazing, striking exchange between both ‌contenders.

In the third round, however, Ortega took advantage of Moicano’s takedown and caught him in a guillotine choke. The fight ended at the 2:59 mark of Round 3, and it was awarded the Fight of the Night bonus. It is also regarded as one of the best fights of 2017. As a result, a rematch was always on the radar. However, it never came to fruition.

Renato Moicano Reveals Why He Rejected the Brian Ortega Rematch

“Yeah, like, I was supposed to fight Brian at the beginning of the year. And then again last month, but for some reason, like you say, it's not meant to be. So the UFC even offered me to fight him in Qatar, but I'm not going to take any chances, you know. Have to fight, you know. I'm getting older,” Moicano said in an interview with MMA Junkie.