The undefeated welterweight is expected to replace Carlos Leal on short notice after scoring a first-round knockout earlier this month.

Jacobe Smith is not looking to sit idle and has reportedly accepted a short-notice fight against Randy Brown at UFC Vegas 123 on Oct. 31. The undefeated welterweight is expected to replace Carlos Leal, who withdrew from the fight due to an undisclosed injury. The matchup was reported by Heavy.com, although the UFC has yet to officially announce the change. Smith and Brown are expected to meet in the co-main event.

Jacobe Smith gets short-notice opportunity against Randy Brown

Smith has agreed to step in for Leal with less than two weeks remaining before the event. The matchup will mark the American's second Octagon appearance in October, as he is coming off a first-round knockout victory over Bruce Whitehead at UFC 332 on Oct. 3.

Smith made his UFC debut in January 2025 after competing on Dana White's Contender Series, where he defeated Christien Savoie by TKO to secure a UFC contract. Since then, "Cobe" has drawn attention with impressive performances inside the Octagon.