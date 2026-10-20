Jacobe Smith reportedly steps in to face Randy Brown at UFC Vegas 123
The undefeated welterweight is expected to replace Carlos Leal on short notice after scoring a first-round knockout earlier this month.
Jacobe Smith is not looking to sit idle and has reportedly accepted a short-notice fight against Randy Brown at UFC Vegas 123 on Oct. 31. The undefeated welterweight is expected to replace Carlos Leal, who withdrew from the fight due to an undisclosed injury. The matchup was reported by Heavy.com, although the UFC has yet to officially announce the change. Smith and Brown are expected to meet in the co-main event.
Jacobe Smith gets short-notice opportunity against Randy Brown
Smith has agreed to step in for Leal with less than two weeks remaining before the event. The matchup will mark the American's second Octagon appearance in October, as he is coming off a first-round knockout victory over Bruce Whitehead at UFC 332 on Oct. 3.
Smith made his UFC debut in January 2025 after competing on Dana White's Contender Series, where he defeated Christien Savoie by TKO to secure a UFC contract. Since then, "Cobe" has drawn attention with impressive performances inside the Octagon.
The American welterweight has made four appearances in the promotion so far, finishing all four of his opponents. Smith secured three first-round knockout victories against Preston Parsons, Josiah Harrell and Whitehead, as well as a second-round submission win over Niko Price.
At 30 years old, the undefeated welterweight holds a 13-0 professional record. The matchup against Brown would represent his toughest test in the promotion to date.
Brown, meanwhile, has seen better days inside the Octagon. After going 1-3 in his last four fights, "Rude Boy" enters the matchup looking to snap a two-fight losing streak following defeats to Gabriel Bonfim and Kevin Holland. The American holds a 20-8 professional record and has been competing in the UFC since 2016.
UFC Vegas 123 will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Oct. 31, with Renato Moicano facing Tom Nolan in a lightweight bout in the main event.