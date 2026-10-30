Francis Marshall has just missed weight at UFC Vegas 123, and insiders confirm that he looked completely drained when he stepped onto the scale.

The official scales at Meta Apex are not forgiving, and Friday morning provided another stark reminder of how grueling the weight-cutting process can be. Featherweight prospect Francis Marshall found himself on the wrong side of the scale ahead of UFC Vegas 123, stepping up to the official scales at 148 lbs, two full pounds over the non-title featherweight limit.

Marshall, who was scheduled to fight Dakota Hope on the card, looked visibly drawn, depleted, and completely exhausted as he stepped onto the platform. Onlookers at the morning weigh-ins noted that the 27-year-old fighter appeared to be suffering significantly from a rough weight cut, raising immediate health concerns among media members and observers in Las Vegas.

Scale Struggles Hit the Apex

Missing weight is always a nightmare scenario for any athlete trying to climb the UFC ranks, but Marshall’s miss carries heavy immediate consequences. Carrying an official professional MMA record of 10-3, Marshall entered this weekend looking to build momentum in the 145-pound division. Known for his well-rounded grappling and active output, Marshall averages 3.19 significant strikes landed per minute with a 55 percent strike defense according to official UFC stats.