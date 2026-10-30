UFC Vegas 123 Weigh-In Drama: Francis Marshall Misses Mark at 148 Pounds
Francis Marshall has just missed weight at UFC Vegas 123, and insiders confirm that he looked completely drained when he stepped onto the scale.
The official scales at Meta Apex are not forgiving, and Friday morning provided another stark reminder of how grueling the weight-cutting process can be. Featherweight prospect Francis Marshall found himself on the wrong side of the scale ahead of UFC Vegas 123, stepping up to the official scales at 148 lbs, two full pounds over the non-title featherweight limit.
Marshall, who was scheduled to fight Dakota Hope on the card, looked visibly drawn, depleted, and completely exhausted as he stepped onto the platform. Onlookers at the morning weigh-ins noted that the 27-year-old fighter appeared to be suffering significantly from a rough weight cut, raising immediate health concerns among media members and observers in Las Vegas.
Scale Struggles Hit the Apex
Missing weight is always a nightmare scenario for any athlete trying to climb the UFC ranks, but Marshall’s miss carries heavy immediate consequences. Carrying an official professional MMA record of 10-3, Marshall entered this weekend looking to build momentum in the 145-pound division. Known for his well-rounded grappling and active output, Marshall averages 3.19 significant strikes landed per minute with a 55 percent strike defense according to official UFC stats.
Instead of focusing purely on fight strategy, Marshall’s corner was forced into immediate post-weigh-in negotiations. Missing weight by two pounds means Marshall will forfeit a percentage of his fight purse to Hope, assuming the bout is officially cleared to proceed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and his opponent accepts the catchweight terms.
For Hope, who successfully hit his required target, the situation offers an opportunity to gain additional compensation while facing a compromised opponent. For Marshall, however, the botched cut casts a frustrating shadow over what was meant to be a showcase performance.
As fight fans know all too well, extreme weight cutting remains one of the most perilous aspects of modern combat sports. While Marshall may still get his chance to step inside the Octagon on Saturday, his painful morning on the scale serves as a sobering reminder of the physical toll fighters endure just to make it to fight night.