Tom Nolan Eyeing Dream Matchup Against UFC Icon Charles Oliveira
Tom Nolan is making his mark slowly in the UFC, and he's now looking to secure a match against a legend in Charles Oliveira.
Australian lightweight prospect Tom Nolan has never been shy about setting lofty goals, but his latest career target comes from a place of pure martial arts appreciation. The 26-year-old striker recently revealed that sharing the UFC Octagon with former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira would be his ultimate dream matchup, not out of bad blood, but out of genuine admiration.
Nolan’s rise through the 155-pound division has been fast-tracked, backed by an impressive 11-1 professional record and devastating knockout power. Standing 6-foot-3, the Australian presents a unique physical puzzle at lightweight. According to official UFC statistics, Nolan lands an active 4.84 significant strikes per minute with a 45 percent strike accuracy rate. Yet even as he continues carving out his own path inside the promotion, he remains a true fan of the sport at heart.
Speaking about his long-term divisional aspirations, Nolan candidly reflected on how surreal it feels to compete in the exact same weight class as the combat sports legends he idolized while growing up.
“It’s a weird one because some of them are heroes to me. Oliveira is one of my favorites,” Nolan admitted. “It’s funny to sit here and say I’d want to fight him, but it would be because I respect him so much.”
Balancing Respect With Championship Ambition
For Nolan, sharing the cage with Oliveira represents the absolute pinnacle of high-level competition. The legendary Brazilian holds official UFC records for both most finishes (20) and most submission victories (16) in company history, cementing his status as one of the most dangerous fan favorites in combat sports. Testing himself against that elite pedigree is the ultimate validation for an emerging contender.
As Australian mixed martial arts continues its global surge, anchored by icons like former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, Nolan represents the next wave, putting the nation firmly on the MMA map. While a showdown against a legend like Oliveira remains down the road, Nolan’s willingness to manifest dream fights proves his relentless competitive drive. For now, the Australian prospect keeps refining his striking, ready to transform childhood respect into Octagon reality.