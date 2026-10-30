Tom Nolan is making his mark slowly in the UFC, and he's now looking to secure a match against a legend in Charles Oliveira.

Australian lightweight prospect Tom Nolan has never been shy about setting lofty goals, but his latest career target comes from a place of pure martial arts appreciation. The 26-year-old striker recently revealed that sharing the UFC Octagon with former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira would be his ultimate dream matchup, not out of bad blood, but out of genuine admiration.

Nolan’s rise through the 155-pound division has been fast-tracked, backed by an impressive 11-1 professional record and devastating knockout power. Standing 6-foot-3, the Australian presents a unique physical puzzle at lightweight. According to official UFC statistics, Nolan lands an active 4.84 significant strikes per minute with a 45 percent strike accuracy rate. Yet even as he continues carving out his own path inside the promotion, he remains a true fan of the sport at heart.

Speaking about his long-term divisional aspirations, Nolan candidly reflected on how surreal it feels to compete in the exact same weight class as the combat sports legends he idolized while growing up.