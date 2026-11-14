Charles Oliveira Claims He’s Next in Line for Lightweight Title If He Beats Diego Lopes
Charles Oliveira wants another shot at the lightweight title and believes a win over Diego Lopes at UFC 335 will earn him one.
"Do Bronx" will defend his BMF belt against Lopes in the main event of UFC 335 on December 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Lopes, a two-time featherweight challenger, is moving up to 155 lbs for the first time to face Oliveira.
The former lightweight champion, who still holds the UFC records for most finishes and submissions, captured the vacant 155 lbs title in 2021 and defended it once before being stripped of the title in May 2022. Since then, he has come up short in two more fights for the vacant title, losing to Islam Makhachev in 2022 and Ilia Topuria in 2025.
Oliveira bounced back by submitting Mateusz Gamrot later that year, and in the following March, he beat Max Holloway over five rounds at UFC 326 to win the BMF strap, with judges scoring 50-45 on all three scorecards.
Charles Oliveira Says He Deserves the Next Title Shot
During the UFC 335 press conference, the 37-year-old said a win over Lopes should put him right back in the title picture. He said:
“I think that a win against Diego puts me right in line for the title... I’m the next one in line for the title. I deserve that.”
However, Lopes will look to spoil those plans. The 32-year-old has only lost to Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev.
Charles Oliveira Faces Competition From Arman Tsarukyan
Arman Tsarukyan is also in the running for the next title shot against champion Justin Gaethje. Tsarukyan, who beat Oliveira by split decision at UFC 300 in 2024 and most recently knocked out Mauricio Ruffy in round 1 at UFC 321 in September, now claims Dana White has already told him he will be fighting Gaethje next.
If that happens, then Oliveira could have to wait for his shot even if he wins the fight against Lopes.