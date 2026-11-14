Charles Oliveira wants another shot at the lightweight title and believes a win over Diego Lopes at UFC 335 will earn him one.

"Do Bronx" will defend his BMF belt against Lopes in the main event of UFC 335 on December 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Lopes, a two-time featherweight challenger, is moving up to 155 lbs for the first time to face Oliveira.

The former lightweight champion, who still holds the UFC records for most finishes and submissions, captured the vacant 155 lbs title in 2021 and defended it once before being stripped of the title in May 2022. Since then, he has come up short in two more fights for the vacant title, losing to Islam Makhachev in 2022 and Ilia Topuria in 2025.

Oliveira bounced back by submitting Mateusz Gamrot later that year, and in the following March, he beat Max Holloway over five rounds at UFC 326 to win the BMF strap, with judges scoring 50-45 on all three scorecards.