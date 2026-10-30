Tom Nolan Credits Cory Sandhagen’s Online Striking Course for DWCS KO and UFC Contract
UFC fighter Tom Nolan openly praised Cory Sandhagen's online striking course for playing a role in the KO that got him a UFC contract on DWCS.
Australian lightweight prospect Thomas "Tom" Nolan made a massive splash on Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2023, scoring a brutal first-round knockout over opponent Bogdan Grad to earn his Ultimate Fighting Championship contract. While fight fans marveled at his raw power inside the Octagon, the backstory behind that fight-ending sequence reveals a surprisingly modern twist involving top-ranked UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen.
Before stepping into the Apex arena, Nolan spent weeks studying Sandhagen’s online striking course to refine his stand-up arsenal. Feeling confident in what he was practicing, the tall Australian striker reached out directly to Sandhagen on social media with an audacious prediction prior to the biggest fight of his young career.
"Yeah you know, it's funny I actually messaged Cory before my Contender Series knockout," Nolan recalled in a recent interview. "I was studying his, he's got an online course. I messaged him, said, 'Hey, I'm fighting on Contender Series in two weeks and I'm going to knock this dude out with one of your techniques,' and I actually used the Dart Shot that he teaches in the.....So it was pretty crazy, I was like wow that's insane."
Delivering on the Promise
Nolan delivered on his promise in spectacular fashion, unleashing the signature "Dart Shot" technique from Sandhagen's curriculum to drop Grad just 1:23 into the opening round. The dramatic finish instantly caught the eye of UFC CEO Dana White, who awarded the 26-year-old prospect a guaranteed UFC contract on the spot.
Since joining the roster, Nolan has built a solid 11-1 professional MMA record, picking up key Octagon victories over durable fighters like Victor Martinez and Farès Ziam. According to official UFC stats, Nolan lands an active 4.84 significant strikes per minute with a 45 percent strike accuracy rate, proving his striking efficiency translates seamlessly to the sport's highest level.
As Nolan continues his rapid rise through the competitive lightweight division, his journey highlights how virtual learning can yield real-world fight results. For Sandhagen, seeing a dedicated student execute his instructional techniques on the big stage is the ultimate proof of concept.