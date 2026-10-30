UFC fighter Tom Nolan openly praised Cory Sandhagen's online striking course for playing a role in the KO that got him a UFC contract on DWCS.

Australian lightweight prospect Thomas "Tom" Nolan made a massive splash on Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2023, scoring a brutal first-round knockout over opponent Bogdan Grad to earn his Ultimate Fighting Championship contract. While fight fans marveled at his raw power inside the Octagon, the backstory behind that fight-ending sequence reveals a surprisingly modern twist involving top-ranked UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen.

Before stepping into the Apex arena, Nolan spent weeks studying Sandhagen’s online striking course to refine his stand-up arsenal. Feeling confident in what he was practicing, the tall Australian striker reached out directly to Sandhagen on social media with an audacious prediction prior to the biggest fight of his young career.

"Yeah you know, it's funny I actually messaged Cory before my Contender Series knockout," Nolan recalled in a recent interview. "I was studying his, he's got an online course. I messaged him, said, 'Hey, I'm fighting on Contender Series in two weeks and I'm going to knock this dude out with one of your techniques,' and I actually used the Dart Shot that he teaches in the.....So it was pretty crazy, I was like wow that's insane."