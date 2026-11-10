Catch wrestling icon Josh Barnett pulls no punches on The Ariel Helwani Show, labeling referee Dan Miragliotta's decision to stand up Renato Moicano a "dumb move" that disrespected ground game mechanics.

Dissecting Miragliotta's mid-fight intervention, Barnett did not mince his words regarding the official's decision-making.

On The Ariel Helwani Show, "The Warmaster" had a few words for veteran referee Dan Miragliotta after a highly- debated stand-up in Renato Moicano's recent clash with Tom Nolan. As grappling fan favorites continue to fight for positional control inside the Octagon, Barnett argues that referees fail to give ground mechanics the respect they deserve.

"I saw that, Dan Miragliotta screwed up, massive mistake. That was a dumb move straight up. I'd tell it to his face."

The Ongoing War on Grappling Mechanics

Of course, according to Barnett, this controversial standup isn't simply one isolated incident. To him, this represents a more frustrating trend brewing across modern MMA officiating.

Admittedly, referees often allow striking exchanges to play out; technical grappling and positional advances are often reset much quicker to keep casual fans entertained without them getting restless. Moicano had worked hard to establish top control on the mat before he was hastily separated by Miragliotta.

Barnett argued that this interruption of active grappling control often punishes submission specialists while rewarding fighters who simply cling on and stall from the bottom.

Demanding Accountability Inside the Cage

A longtime advocate of catch wrestling, Barnett often emphasized the importance of referees being held accountable when their calls change the natural trajectory of a fight.

He argued that taking away Moicano's hard-earned position disrupted the natural flow of combat, costing the finishing specialist a chance to build toward a stoppage. In Barnett's view, officials need a far stronger grasp and understanding of ground work before they can make hasty standups that shape the outcome of a fight.

With debates over refereeing standards continuing to heat up, Barnett's vocal defense is a pointed reminder to officials: respect the mat work or face backlash.