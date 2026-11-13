NEW Renato Moicano Reacts to Usman Nurmagomedov’s Six-Month Prison Sentence in Abu Dhabi Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Renato Moicano (left) and Usman Nurmagomedov (right) Imago Images and @SleeperKO on X

Renato Moicano revealed what would have happened if Usman Nurmagomedov got into a brawl in Brazil instead of Abu Dhabi.

From This Article 1 . Familiar Rivals, Different Worlds

Whenever chaos erupts in the MMA world, UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano is rarely far behind with his one-liners. Following Friday’s bombshell news that former PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov and five members of his entourage were sentenced to six months in prison and fined 300,000 AED (roughly $81,700) each by an Abu Dhabi court over their Yas Island hotel brawl with Merab Dvalishvili, Moicano wasted no time chiming in on social media. "The guy got 6 months in jail and is going to pay an $80k fine!" Moicano posted on X. "If this had happened in Brazil, he wouldn't even have been taken to the police station!"

Being the UFC's very own comedian, Moicano had to add his own humorous twist to this entire debacle. Known across the promotion for his unfiltered post-fight speeches and obsession with protecting his bank account, the 37-year-old Brazilian veteran clearly winced at the steep financial penalty just as much as the jail time. Familiar Rivals, Different Worlds Moicano (21-8-1) knows firsthand just how dangerous the Nurmagomedov camp can be when things get physical. Back at UFC 311 in January 2025, "Money" stepped up on 24 hours' notice to challenge Usman’s longtime training partner and mentor, Islam Makhachev, for the lightweight strap, ultimately suffering a first-round D’Arce choke loss. Since then, Moicano has kept his momentum rolling inside the octagon, bouncing back in 2026 with a second-round submission of Chris Duncan in April but following it with a third-round TKO loss against Tom Nolan on Oct. 31, all while cementing his reputation as one of the sport's sharpest personalities on the mic. While Nurmagomedov (22-0, 1 NC) and his teammates now face major legal and deportation headaches in the United Arab Emirates, and Dvalishvili walks away with a 50,000 AED fine ahead of Saturday's Real American Freestyle card, Moicano’s takeaway is simple: if you are going to throw hands in a hotel lobby, it's better to do it in Brazil.