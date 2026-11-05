Dan Hooker Mocks Renato Moicano, Says Tom Nolan Made Him Look Like an "Absolute Mug"
UFC veteran Dan Hooker has found the perfect time to fire back at Renato Moicano, who has been taking shots at him.
Hooker has also responded to Moicano's comments about Hooker vs. Brian Ortega.
Why Dan Hooker's Upset at Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano is no fan of "The Hangman." Originally, Ortega was slated to run it back with Moicano twice in 2026. However, both bouts had to be scrapped due to Otrega's injuries.
After Moicano vs. Ortega II at UFC 331 was cancelled, the former decided to face Tom Nolan at UFC Vegas 123. Soon after that, the company announced that Dan Hooker, who's seeking a quick turnaround, will face "T-City" at UFC Qatar. Moicano was not happy with the booking and labelled the lightweight contest as the worst fight in UFC history.
Money Moicano also mocked Hooker's accomplishments, previously arguing that "The Hangman" does not deserve a spot in the lightweight rankings and compared the Kiwi's placement to a "turtle in a tree".
Now, Hooker has finally found the perfect opportunity to fire back.
Dan Hooker Mocks Renato Moicano's Most Recent Performance
This past weekend at UFC Vegas 123, Renato Moicano suffered a third-round TKO loss to Tom Nolan. While many have sympathised with Moicano, stating that referee Dan Miragliotta's sketchy stand-up contributed to the former lightweight title challenger's defeat, Dan Hooker does not have similar feelings and believes Nolan made Moicano look like a joke. On The Ariel Helwani Show, he quipped: