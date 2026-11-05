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Dan Hooker Mocks Renato Moicano, Says Tom Nolan Made Him Look Like an "Absolute Mug"

By Subham Sahu

Edited by Drew Zuhosky
2 hours ago2 min read
Dan Hooker trolls Renato Moicano.
Dan Hooker mocks Renato Moicano after UFC Vegas 123 TKO loss.[Images courtesy: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS]
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UFC veteran Dan Hooker has found the perfect time to fire back at Renato Moicano, who has been taking shots at him.

Hooker has also responded to Moicano's comments about Hooker vs. Brian Ortega.

Why Dan Hooker's Upset at Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano is no fan of "The Hangman." Originally, Ortega was slated to run it back with Moicano twice in 2026. However, both bouts had to be scrapped due to Otrega's injuries.

After Moicano vs. Ortega II at UFC 331 was cancelled, the former decided to face Tom Nolan at UFC Vegas 123. Soon after that, the company announced that Dan Hooker, who's seeking a quick turnaround, will face "T-City" at UFC Qatar. Moicano was not happy with the booking and labelled the lightweight contest as the worst fight in UFC history.

Money Moicano also mocked Hooker's accomplishments, previously arguing that "The Hangman" does not deserve a spot in the lightweight rankings and compared the Kiwi's placement to a "turtle in a tree".

Now, Hooker has finally found the perfect opportunity to fire back.

Dan Hooker Mocks Renato Moicano's Most Recent Performance 

This past weekend at UFC Vegas 123, Renato Moicano suffered a third-round TKO loss to Tom Nolan. While many have sympathised with Moicano, stating that referee Dan Miragliotta's sketchy stand-up contributed to the former lightweight title challenger's defeat, Dan Hooker does not have similar feelings and believes Nolan made Moicano look like a joke. On The Ariel Helwani Show, he quipped:

"He's an absolute f***ing joke, and Tom Nolan made him look like an absolute mug. I could see the fear on his face. He was absolutely shitting himself as soon as they stood him up."
However, Hooker is interested in fighting Moicano down the line but hates how "disgusting" the buildup will be. He added:
"We've been talking sh*t. The buildup for it would be absolutely disgusting. You couldn't chuck the buildup for that on Paramount. It would be so much fun, yet for some reason we don't get it."
For now, "The Hangman" has work to snap his three-fight losing skid at UFC Qatar, after which he's game to face Moicano or King Green. He added:
"Cut through Brian Ortega like butter, and then anyone can get it. Whether that's King Green or Renato Moicano. Happy days."
Check out Dan Hooker's comments about Renato Moicano below:
ABOUT THE AUTHORSubham SahuStaff Writer

Subham Sahu is a combat sports journalist and Staff Writer at MMA Sucka.

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