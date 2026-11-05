Money Moicano also mocked Hooker's accomplishments, previously arguing that "The Hangman" does not deserve a spot in the lightweight rankings and compared the Kiwi's placement to a "turtle in a tree".

Now, Hooker has finally found the perfect opportunity to fire back.

This past weekend at UFC Vegas 123, Renato Moicano suffered a third-round TKO loss to Tom Nolan. While many have sympathised with Moicano, stating that referee Dan Miragliotta's sketchy stand-up contributed to the former lightweight title challenger's defeat, Dan Hooker does not have similar feelings and believes Nolan made Moicano look like a joke. On The Ariel Helwani Show, he quipped:

"He's an absolute f***ing joke, and Tom Nolan made him look like an absolute mug. I could see the fear on his face. He was absolutely shitting himself as soon as they stood him up."

However, Hooker is interested in fighting Moicano down the line but hates how "disgusting" the buildup will be. He added:

"We've been talking sh*t. The buildup for it would be absolutely disgusting. You couldn't chuck the buildup for that on Paramount. It would be so much fun, yet for some reason we don't get it."

"Cut through Brian Ortega like butter, and then anyone can get it. Whether that's King Green or Renato Moicano. Happy days."

Check out Dan Hooker's comments about Renato Moicano below: