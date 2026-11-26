Carlos Ulberg (top left) and Israel Adesanya (bottom left) have lately been at odds; Dan Hooker (right) has extensively trained with both.

Veteran CKB member Dan Hooker has addressed the fallout between UFC stars Israel Adesanya and Carlos Ulberg.

One of the CKB gym's top stars, former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, departed it earlier this year. "Izzy" suggested that the gym had grown to a point where he wasn't getting adequate attention for his high-level fight camps. He implied that multiple reasons were at play but refrained from expounding upon it.

Nevertheless, the longtime member of Auckland, New Zealand's City Kickboxing (CKB) gym has lately faced questions from fans and experts alike regarding a debacle pertaining to CKB.

Nevertheless, speculation abounded that Adesanya's decision to exit CKB was primarily because of his fallout with former teammate, reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg. Well, Hooker has now chimed in on the same.

Dan Hooker suggests Israel Adesanya and Carlos Ulberg feud mustn't play out in public

On one hand, rumors were rife that Israel Adesanya parted ways with CKB, as CKB's Carlos Ulberg allegedly dated Adesanya's ex-girlfriend. Here in November 2026, Ulberg cleared the air in an Instagram comment, insinuating that dating a teammate's ex is actually Adesanya's move.

In an edition of The Ariel Helwani Show, UFC lightweight staple and CKB member Dan Hooker was asked about the debacle, to which he stated: "Days of our f**king lives." He laughed and added, "I've got my own problems. I don't need to get involved in anyone else's sh**."

Hooker said, "A lot of f**king drama. I don't care about any of it... I don't know what they're up to. Everyone just needs to f**king shush."

He added, "They're all grownups... I like what Eugene (Bareman) said about this -- all of this is family business. And none of this needs to be put on social media. None of this needs to be spoken about in public."

Hooker affirmed that it's "family business" and "needs to be taken care of behind closed doors."

Watch Dan Hooker discuss the Israel Adesanya and Carlos Ulberg situation below:

Dan Hooker reacts to the public drama involving Carlos Ulberg and Israel Adesanya: “Days of our f*cking Lives. I've got my own problems. Everyone just needs to f*cking shush. I like what Eugene said about it. All of this is family business, and none of this needs to be put on social media. I'm on team ‘this is family business,’ and it should all be taken care of behind closed doors. None of this needs to be done in the public eye.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 25, 2026

Dan Hooker's BMF ambition, Israel Adesanya and Carlos Ulberg

Dan Hooker is coming off a unanimous decision win over Brian Ortega at UFC Qatar earlier this month. "The Hangman" later called out former BMF champion Max Holloway, challenging him to a fight for the "real" BMF title.

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya, after leaving CKB, trains at Unity MMA in Auckland. Adesanya is booked to take on Shara Magomedov in a highly anticipated middleweight showdown, which will headline UFC Saudi Arabia on December 5.

As for Carlos Ulberg, he's still the UFC light heavyweight kingpin, but he's on an injury hiatus since winning the title in April. Ulberg is expected to return in 2027, and many believe he might have to defend the title against fellow CKB fighter -- the unbeaten Navajo Stirling.