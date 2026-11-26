Carlos Prates explains why street fights are dangerous and why he would never get involved in one.

The altercation reportedly resulted in multiple arrests and subsequent legal proceedings. It also attracted widespread attention, with several members of the MMA community reacting to the incident. Brazilian star Prates is the latest fighter to share his thoughts on the matter.

Usman approached Merab from behind while the Georgian was giving an interview in the Yas Hilton lobby. This led to a brawl involving members of Usman's team and Merab's associate, Saba Lazishvili.

Former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili and PFL champion Usman Nurmagomedov were involved in a brawl inside a hotel lobby in Abu Dhabi on November 11.

Carlos Prates Reacts to Merab Dvalishvili vs. Usman Nurmagomedov Brawl

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Prates said, “It's hard because we're talking about a street fight. A street fight has no rules."

"You beat somebody, you fought somebody I like... it's a street fight. It's the kind of thing I never do, but a street fight, no rules. I understand," he added.

Prates is currently preparing for his co-main event matchup against Michael Morales, with the interim welterweight title on the line.

The fight is scheduled for UFC 336 on January 30, 2027, as part of the Van vs. Kape card.

While Prates is focused on his upcoming title fight, he has already made it clear that he has bigger ambitions and is looking beyond the championship.

Prates Wants a Rematch Against Ian Garry

Ian Garry handed Prates his only UFC loss via unanimous decision in 2025. However, the Brazilian bounced back and is now riding a three-fight winning streak as he works towards a title opportunity.

Prates is confident that he can get past Morales and even defeat reigning welterweight champion Islam Makhachev.

He has expressed his desire to beat both fighters before offering Garry a rematch, provided the Irishman has earned the opportunity by then. Prates wants to avenge the only loss in his UFC career.

Garry, meanwhile, is scheduled to return against rising contender Yaroslav Amosov on December 5. If both fighters win their respective matchups and the timing works out, a rematch between Prates and Garry could eventually happen.