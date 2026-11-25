Carlos Prates reveals that he really wants to fight Ian Garry to avenge his only UFC loss.

Prates and Garry first crossed paths in 2025 when they headlined a UFC Fight Night event in Kansas City. Garry defeated the Brazilian by unanimous decision after a competitive five-round contest.

However, Prates is already looking beyond that matchup. The 33-year-old is confident he can beat Morales and even welterweight champion Islam Makhachev . He then believes that a rematch with Garry could become possible.

The Brazilian star is currently scheduled to face Michael Morales in an interim welterweight title fight, which will co-headline UFC 336, the promotion's first numbered event of 2027, on January 30.

It remains Prates' only UFC loss, and he is eager to avenge it.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Prates discussed Garry's upcoming fight against rising contender Yaroslav Amosov. The Ukrainian has a professional record of 30-1 and has secured two consecutive finishes since joining the UFC.

Prates predicted a closely contested matchup and praised Garry for his willingness to accept difficult fights. He also shared his thoughts on a potential rematch.

"After I beat Morales and Makhachev, I'd really like to fight him next. I think it's like 50-50; it's a really tough fight," Prates said.

Garry is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Islam Makhachev in his first UFC title fight in August.

The Irishman is now set for a quick turnaround, with his fight against Amosov scheduled to co-headline UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia on December 5.

Amosov is a former Bellator champion with an impressive professional record of 30-1. He has already been touted as one of the division's rising stars.

The Ukrainian made his UFC debut in 2025 and has since won two consecutive fights, both by stoppage. While Amosov presents a tough challenge for Garry, the Irishman's experience in five-round contests and victories over established names in the division could work in his favour.

However, Garry is also coming off a recent defeat, which could affect his momentum heading into the matchup. Ultimately, the outcome will only become clear once the two step inside the octagon.