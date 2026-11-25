UFC women's bantamweight contender Bia Mesquita regrets sharing her phone number with Clavicular.

When Clavicular asked Mesquita if she wanted to hang out later and visit a few bars, the Brazilian submission artist agreed to join him and shared her phone number. The two briefly hugged before going their separate ways after exchanging numbers, and before leaving, Clavicular promised Mesquita she would have a "good time with Clav."

The 20-year-old American influencer had no idea who "The Lady Goat" was, and vice versa. However, the two struck up a conversation and exchanged numbers.

For context, controversial looksmaxxing streamer/ influencer Clavicular, who has gained notoriety for all the wrong reasons, crossed paths with 35-year-old Bia Mesquita in Miami earlier this year.

Check out the post below:

However, Bia Mesquita now regrets sharing her number with him and also feels embarrassed.

Bia Mesquita Feels Disgusted Looking at The Kind Of Videos Clavicular Makes

On The Ariel Helwani Show, Bia Mesquita advised other young men and women not to give in to curiosity. She revealed that when she first met Clavicular, he was surrounded by a large crowd. However, she was unsure who he was, became curious, and wanted to learn more about the 20-year-old, which led to the two exchanging numbers.

However, after learning about the type of videos Clavicular makes, Mesquita only exchanged a few messages with him and then cut off contact. She said:

“It was a really random thing. I had no idea who he was. There were so many people around him taking pictures. I was like, ‘Who's this guy? I wanna know who he is.’ After knowing who he was and the kind of videos he does, I was just like, ‘He's so nasty. That's so embarrassing.’ I felt it was so disrespectful. I don't like people like that. I don't think that's a good way to become famous. Don't be curious, guys. Don't give your phone number just to know who people are."

Check out Bia Mesquita's comments below:

Clavicular has been charged with "felony rape, drugging an individual for se*ual intercourse and procuring alcohol for someone under the age of 21," as per BBC. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

When Mesquita was informed about the same by Helwani, she added:

"It does not surprise me. The kind of videos he does. I was just so in shock after seeing the things he has been doing."