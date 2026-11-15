On a night when supremacy in women's MMA was on the line, Bia Mesquita made sure to leave her mark:

To find the last time she didn't win by way of stoppage, you'd need to travel back to March 6, 2025, when she was still a member of the LFA's active roster. That night, Mesquita got her hand raised in victory after her opponent, Hope Chase (7-3 MMA,) was disqualified during the second round upon delivering a kick to Mesquita while she was grounded.

While Bia Mesquita (9-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC ) may not have been fighting for championship gold in UFC 334 this weekend in Madison Square Garden in New York City, the women's bantamweight fighter had an interesting story. Going into the Saturday night event , Mesquita had won all eight of her previous encounters without the scorecards coming into play.

Subsequent to that disqualification victory against Chase, Bia Mesquita took the LFA Women's Bantamweight Championship by second-round knockout against Sierra Dinwoodie (4-1 MMA.) The UFC came calling last fall. Since her Oct. 11, 2025 debut, she'd won all three of her previous appearances in the promotion by way of submission.

Bia Mesquita Brings Fireworks to MSG

During the UFC 311 undercard from Madison Square Garden, Mesquita drew the assignment of Macy Chiasson (10-7 MMA, 8-7 UFC.) Coming into the event, Chiasson was ranked No. 10 at 135 lbs, with Mesquita ranked No. 11. During the opening round of the fight, Mesquita initiated the back clinch and secured the takedown on Chiasson.

From there, she quickly landed ground and pound shots on her opponent and took back mount to lock in a rear-naked choke submission, her fourth such victory in succession. Referee Blake Grice halted the contest at three minutes and 23 seconds into the fight.

Joe Rogan, who worked UFC 334 on Saturday night, gave plaudit to Bia Mesquita's ground game in the contest.

"It is so elite," Rogan began. "It reminds me of Mackenzie Dern early in her career, we watched her emerge. When you see her get these women on the ground, they are just helpless."

Bia Mesquita Rewrites History in UFC 334

With her fourth consecutive submission win, Bia Mequita has now moved past Ronda Rousey for most submission wins in UFC women's bantamweight division history. When Mesquita learned of this statistic backstage on press row, she reacted to her feat.

"That's insane, I wasn't expecting that," Bia Mesquita said. "This was brought up in the fight week, so I just figured out and realized that was going to happen and I was just so excited about it. Ronda was one of the names that opened a lot of doors for all of the women to be in the UFC."

Mesquita owed her record-breaking performance to her background in jiu-jitsu.

"That's why I'm 'The Lady G.O.A.T.,'" she continued. "I go there and I put on a show and I finish people."