Josh Thomson isn't a fan of the way Ian Machado Garry fights and considers the Irishman to be a "boring" fighter.

In his previous outing against Islam Makhachev in their welterweight title fight at UFC 330 in August, Garry showcased his defensive grappling skills, troubling the Dagestani grappling savant and pushing him to his limits with elite striking. However, Makhachev ultimately secured a unanimous decision win after five rounds of action. Garry is now set to face Yaroslav Amosov at UFC Riyadh on Dec. 5 next.

Garry is among the biggest names in the UFC welterweight division today and is widely known for his striking prowess. The Irishman has a strong grasp of distance management and long-range technique, which helps him control the pace and set up his shots in the cage. He's also known to use his height and reach cleverly in the clinch.

While many laud Garry's striking and overall fighting style, which enabled him to beat high-profile opponents like Belal Muhammad, Carlos Prates, and Michael 'Venom' Page, Thomson isn't impressed.

Josh Thomson Sounds Off on Ian Machado Garry's Fighting Style

In an episode of the Weighing In podcast, Josh Thomson criticized Ian Machado Garry for fighting in a way that was comfortable to him too often. The UFC veteran urged Garry to showcase his defensive grappling and takedown defense more and said:

"This is my take... He's boring as f**k, man, because his style doesn't allow him to really get outside his comfort zone. He's got to stick and move and stay on the outside. Dude, you just proved your takedown defense is pretty damn good. Let it fly even more. He just fights a very textbook style of Muay Thai or kickboxing. 'Let me touch you from far away so I don't get hit.' I understand not wanting to get hit. It has a tendency to be very boring."

Catch Josh Thomson's comments below:

Garry has a professional record of 17-2, with eight of those wins coming via a finish. Before Makhachev, the only fighter to beat Garry in the cage was Shavkat Rakhmonov, who outpointed the Irishman over rounds at UFC 310 in December 2024.

Chael Sonnen Credits Ian Machado Garry For Accepting Yaroslav Amosov Fight

While Ian Machado Garry's fighting style may not be everyone's cup of tea, Chael Sonnen believes there's no doubt that the Irishman is as tough as they come in the MMA business. In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen gave Garry his flowers for accepting a fight against former Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov at UFC Riyadh, and said:

"Who's the popular guy, the most recognizable guy in the division? Don't correct me. We're close enough, right? He's going to go take on #13? He's going to take on a guy who's not in the top ten? And he's not even doing it to save his show? That's tough guy stuff. That's true tough guy stuff."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below (4:24):

Amosov is widely considered among the most exciting fighters in the UFC welterweight division today and has an incredible 30-1 record as a professional. 22 of those wins came via a finish. The Ukrainian fighter is known for his dominant grappling style that is a direct result of his combat sambo base.

Given Amosov's resume and reputation, it's no surprise that fans are hyped to see him go up against a fighter like Garry, who already showcased his ability to take elite grapplers like Makhachev to task.