"I think he knocks him out" - Josh Thomson Issues Bold Prediction for Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alex Pereira Fight at UFC 335

Former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson doesn't expect Alex Pereira to do well against Sergei Pavlovich in their upcoming fight.

Given Pavlovich's resume and size advantage over Pereira, many have wondered whether 'Poatan' may have bitten off more than he can chew. It seems Thomson concurs.

Pereira and Pavlovich are set to throw down in a heavyweight clash in the co-main event of UFC 335 next month. While Pereira is coming off a second-round knockout loss against Ciryl Gane in their interim heavyweight title fight at UFC Freedom 250 in June, Pavlovich last went up against Tallison Teixeira at UFC Macau in May and pulled off an impressive first-round knockout win.

Former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson doesn't expect Alex Pereira to do well against Sergei Pavlovich in their upcoming fight.

Josh Thomson Shares His Prediction For Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alex Pereira fight

In an episode of the Weighing In podcast, Josh Thomson shared his thoughts on the Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alex Pereira fight and called it for the Russian fighter. The former UFC lightweight contender highlighted Pavlovich's advantages over Pereira and said:

"I'm actually taking Sergei to win this fight, but I'm also taking him to win by finish, by knockout. I think he knocks him out probably in the first or the second round... It's a five-round fight... He's physically a lot bigger, not a little bit, a lot bigger, and he's faster than Alex as well. He's got power. He's got all the things he needs to finish Alex Pereira."

Catch Josh Thomson's comments below:

Pavlovich is among the most highly regarded contenders in the UFC heavyweight division and has an impressive 21-3 record, with 16 of those wins coming by way of first-round knockout. He's beaten high-profile opponents like Derrick Lewis, Curtis Blaydes, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and Waldo Cortes-Acosta over the course of his career.

Pereira could go 0-2 as a heavyweight if he loses to Pavlovich and could lose a shot at winning a third UFC title. While the Brazilian's striking skills and punching power are no laughing matter, it remains to be seen if his main weapons prove effective against an opponent like Pavlovich.

Charles Oliveira Believes Alex Pereira Can Beat Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335

Unlike Josh Thomson, Charles Oliveira believes Alex Pereira can defeat Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335 and recently explained how. In an interview with MMA Fighting last month, the reigning UFC BMF champion highlighted Pereira's timing, calf kicks, and striking skills as two major advantages and said:

"Pavlovich is a very tough guy, a heavy hitter, a big guy, a strong guy, but 'Poatan' is 'Poatan.' If 'Poatan' lands a punch, if he’s in the right mindset and gets his timing right, if he lands that punch, he can also knock him out easily."

Oliveira then explained how Pereira could exploit Pavlovich and continued:

"It’s a very dangerous fight, I know that, but Pavlovich doesn’t defend against kicks, and 'Poatan' kicks a lot. 'Poatan' moves well. In reality, if he manages to connect and gets his timing right first, it will definitely be another great knockout."

Catch Charles Oliveira's comments below:

Oliveira will go up against lightweight debutant Diego Lopes in a BMF title fight on the main card of UFC 335 and will no doubt be hoping to see his compatriot get his hand raised before walking out.