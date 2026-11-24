Daniel Cormier believes Alex Pereira could receive an immediate light heavyweight title shot if his move to heavyweight does not work out.

Now, Pereira is set to face one of the division's most feared contenders, Sergei Pavlovich . Sharing his thoughts on the matchup, Daniel Cormier suggested that Pereira could skip the line and receive an immediate title shot at light heavyweight if he goes 0-2 in the heavyweight division.

However, Alex Pereira suffered a defeat in his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane , who secured a TKO victory to become the interim heavyweight champion.

The former middleweight and light heavyweight champion moved up to heavyweight in pursuit of becoming a champion in a third UFC division, a feat no fighter has achieved in the promotion's history.

Daniel Cormier Believes Alex Pereira Gets a Title Shot Quickly

"Now, if Alex Pereira loses, he goes down. I think he gets a title fight right away. Nobody goes before Pereira if it doesn't work out at heavyweight. Pereira gets a title fight right away," Daniel Cormier said in a recent video on his YouTube channel.

The Brazilian became a middleweight champion after just four UFC fights. However, he has built an even stronger resume at light heavyweight.

Following his first UFC loss in 2023, Pereira moved up to the 205-pound division. He captured the title in just his second fight at light heavyweight and successfully defended it three times before losing the belt to Magomed Ankalaev in 2025. However, he reclaimed the title in their rematch later that year.

Pereira holds a 6-1 record at light heavyweight, with victories over top names such as Jiri Prochazka, Jan Blachowicz, and Khalil Rountree Jr. As a result, he has a strong case for another title opportunity, as Cormier suggested.

Apart from a potential title shot, Navajo Stirling, who knocked out former champion Prochazka last week, has also called out Pereira in case his heavyweight ambitions do not work out. That gives the Brazilian another potential opponent if he returns to the division.

However, that scenario will only materialise if Pereira loses to Pavlovich. The fight is scheduled to co-headline UFC 335, the final numbered event of the year, on December 12.