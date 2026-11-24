Josh Hokit claims Bruce Buffer would have been beaten up if he had swatted his hand away during the UFC 334 introductions.

Following the flip-off incident, Buffer revisited the exchange on the Anik Bros. podcast. He recalled predicting that Hokit would give him the finger during the introductions and deciding that he would slap the heavyweight's hand away if he did, before Daniel Cormier talked him out of it.

Hokit wasn't taking any prisoners either and had no qualms about going after anyone he felt had wronged him. In a Kick livestream with streamer N3on ahead of the fight, Buffer had acknowledged Hokit's abilities but made it clear he wasn't a fan of his shtick , telling the fighter to 'show some class.'

Josh Hokit fully embodied his 'Incredible Hok' persona for his UFC 334 fight against Ciryl Gane, even flipping off the veteran voice of the Octagon, Bruce Buffer, during the introductions. The 29-year-old doubled down on the mind games in the lead-up to the heavyweight title fight, mocking Gane at every opportunity by repeatedly bringing up the Frenchman's history of fouls.

Hokit, unsurprisingly, had the perfect response when asked what might have happened if Buffer had followed through.

Josh Hokit Says Bruce Buffer Would've Gotten Beaten Up

Addressing Bruce Buffer's comments on The Ariel Helwani Show, Josh Hokit brushed them off, saying the veteran ring announcer would have caught hands if he had swatted his hand away during the UFC 334 main event introductions:

"He's talking about his old school. What does that even mean? What is old school? What is new school? Compared to a fighter, you're gonna retaliate. You'd get beat up too. It's as simple as that."

Hokit later doubled down, calling Buffer out over his comments during N3on's livestream, insisting that such actions warranted a response like the one he delivered:

"Talking beforehand that you don't like my hustle or whatever, and it is what it is. You get flipped off. Good TV."

Check out Josh Hokit's comments on Bruce Buffer below:

Josh Hokit dropped a unanimous decision to Ciryl Gane at UFC 334, marking the first defeat of his MMA career. However, the competitive fight has divided the MMA community, with many believing the American did enough to earn the judges' nod. Hokit has since called for a rematch.

Josh Hokit Says Tom Aspinall Had Fake Surgeries

Josh Hokit's turbulent outbursts didn't stop with threatening to beat up Bruce Buffer. During the same Ariel Helwani Show segment, the fighter also accused former UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall of exaggerating the damage he sustained from Ciryl Gane's eye poke, going as far as to claim that Aspinall's subsequent surgeries were fake.

Hokit began by suggesting that Gane's tendency to commit fouls stemmed from a place of fear, before patting himself on the back for fighting through an eye poke, taking a shot at Tom Aspinall in the process:

"I could have done a Tom Aspinall. I could have been like, 'I can't continue' and ruin the whole event. I could have been like, 'Oh no, I can't continue,' and then now I'm doing fake surgeries as well, saying, I can't continue and all this other stuff. Or that I can't come back because of my eye."

Check out Josh Hokit's comments below: