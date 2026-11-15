After spending all week wearing goggles to troll Ciryl Gane's foul history, Josh Hokit says a missed first-round eye poke left him seeing triple for 25 minutes.

"The Incredible Hok" didn't accuse Gane of cheating after the bout, though he did acknowledge the controversial moment in a hilarious way once the dust settled.

Despite the loss, the MMA community couldn’t stop talking about Hokit’s gritty performance inside the cage, especially since the Frenchman failed to offer a completely clean fight on Saturday night.

Ciryl Gane retained his heavyweight title against Josh Hokit via unanimous decision at UFC 334 in New York on Nov. 14.

Josh Hokit Says Ciryl Gane's Eye Poke Left Him Seeing Triple

Following the loss, Hokit posted a screenshot on his Instagram story showing Gane's fingers catching him near his left eye early in the opening round. He complained to referee Marc Goddard during the round, but Goddard let the fight continue without a warning.

"I saw triple the whole fight... but f—- it," Hokit wrote, addressing the contact that compromised his vision for the entire fight.

Despite the setback, Hokit delivered a career-best performance at MSG. He took Gane down early, pressed him against the fence, and bloodied his nose. , Bon Gamin, however, bounced back in style in the later rounds with jabs and body shots against an exhausted Hokit to win a 48-47 unanimous decision on all three scorecards.

This is the same foul controversy Gane has faced since last year. At UFC 321 in October 2025, Gane poked both of Tom Aspinall's eyes at 4:35 of Round 1. Officials ruled the bout a no contest, making it the first UFC title fight to end that way due to an accidental foul.

Aspinall never recovered in time to defend the belt and eventually vacated it. That allowed Gane to claim the interim title by knocking out Alex Pereira at the White House in June before the UFC promoted him to undisputed champion. Even "Poatan" accused Gane of landing illegal shots to the back of the head during that June fight.

Hokit actually spent the entire UFC 334 fight week mocking Gane's reputation for fouls. He wore protective goggles as a prop during the pre-fight press conference and shared training clips of himself fighting blindfolded and getting hit with pepper spray. Despite joking about that exact scenario for weeks, Hokit ended up getting poked in his eye.

After the fight, Hokit asked for an immediate rematch on Instagram and tagged UFC CEO Dana White, matchmaker Mick Maynard, and executive Hunter Campbell. White praised Hokit's performance at the post-fight press conference and did not rule out a second fight, though a rematch is unlikely to happen anytime soon.