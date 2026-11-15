Kevin Holland walked out of Madison Square Garden on Saturday night without a win bonus, and UFC CEO Dana White was just as baffled as everyone else watching at home.

Following a chaotic welterweight main card clash against Uros Medic at UFC 334, Holland was left stunned when the judges' scorecards were read as a majority draw (29-27 Medic, 28-28, 28-28). Even more confusing, veteran announcer Bruce Buffer initially botched the live reading inside the arena, making it sound like Holland had won before the official tally was corrected. At the post-fight press conference, White didn't hold back on the officiating blunder, even mistakenly referring to the outcome as a loss while ripping the cageside judges.

"What had happened, from what I understand, is the judge took the point away on the wrong ," White said. "That decision is absolutely insane to me. Insane. I don't even know how. I'm embarrassed to f---ing even tell you what happened to me tonight. Clearly, Kevin Holland won the fight."