Dana White Calls Kevin Holland’s UFC 334 Loss "Absolutely Insane"
Dana White could not believe it when he found out that the Uros Medic vs. Kevin Holland fight was scored a draw at UFC 334.
Kevin Holland walked out of Madison Square Garden on Saturday night without a win bonus, and UFC CEO Dana White was just as baffled as everyone else watching at home.
Following a chaotic welterweight main card clash against Uros Medic at UFC 334, Holland was left stunned when the judges' scorecards were read as a majority draw (29-27 Medic, 28-28, 28-28). Even more confusing, veteran announcer Bruce Buffer initially botched the live reading inside the arena, making it sound like Holland had won before the official tally was corrected. At the post-fight press conference, White didn't hold back on the officiating blunder, even mistakenly referring to the outcome as a loss while ripping the cageside judges.
"What had happened, from what I understand, is the judge took the point away on the wrong ," White said. "That decision is absolutely insane to me. Insane. I don't even know how. I'm embarrassed to f---ing even tell you what happened to me tonight. Clearly, Kevin Holland won the fight."
White admitted he didn't even realize Holland had been denied the victory until his son texted him afterward, adding that there was no way Holland lost that fight.
Judging Controversy Continues at UFC 334
The math behind the cards genuinely makes your head spin. Referee Marc Goddard deducted a point from Medic in the second round after two low blows, yet judge David Bruce still gave all three rounds to the Serbian fighter for a 29-27 scorecard. Meanwhile, official UFC stats backed up Holland's frustration: the 34-year-old outlanded Medic 53-35 in significant strikes, scored a knockdown, and landed two takedowns while hunting for D'Arce chokes in the opening frame. The draw moved Holland to 29-15-1 with one no-contest, while Medic moved to 14-3-1.
This is not the only fight on the card that fans thought was not scored properly, as the main event between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit was also scored a unanimous decision, much to the ire of fans. Between the main card confusion and the headline sweat, New York's judges certainly left plenty of room for debate.