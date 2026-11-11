Uros Medic praises Kevin Holland, cites "mistakes" he'll capitalize on to win at UFC 334

Uros Medic has his sights set on welterweight gold but first has to get past the dangerous Kevin Holland at UFC 334.

In Episode No. 2 of the UFC 334 Embedded: Vlog Series, Uros Medic was seen training at the King's MMA gym in Huntington Beach, California. Guiding him was longtime friend-turned-head coach, UFC veteran Beneil Dariush.

Additionally, Medic suggested that he sees a number of errors Holland makes in a specific department, which he believes would work to his advantage.

Medic, on his part, appeared to express his appreciation for the well-rounded nature of his opponent Kevin Holland's MMA skill set. "The Doctor" warned, however, that Holland does make many mistakes in the striking department, which would create openings for him to get knocked out.

Medic stated, "Obviously, Kevin is a complete fighter. But I do see him making a lot of mistakes in his striking department. I believe I'll be able to capitalize on his mistakes and knock him out. That's kind of what I go for in every fight."

The Serbian combatant continued, "It's kill or die always with me. I go in there. I put on a show. Don't go to the fridge to get a beer 'cause I've had complaints. People tell me I was just out, getting a drink, getting settled for the fight, and the thing was over. So, don't blink."

Watch Uros Medic laud Kevin Holland whilst also predicting a win over him below (*comments at the 3:00-minute mark of the video):

Uros Medic faces a threat in Kevin Holland at UFC 334, nearing title contention

Uros Medic made history earlier this year by starring in the headlining match of the UFC's first fight card in Serbia. The home country hero braved a knee injury to knock out fellow welterweight striking savant Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Belgrade in Belgrade, Serbia, on August 1.

Medic is on a four-fight winning streak, having knocked out each of his opponents in those matchups. On the other hand, Kevin Holland broke a two-fight skid earlier this year by returning to the win column with a unanimous decision verdict against Randy Brown.

The consensus is that Medic, with his string of victories and the emphatic manner in which he's notched them, is likely to enter title contention at 170 pounds sooner or later. Nevertheless, fans and experts have forewarned him that he first ought to focus on getting past the dangerous Holland, a veteran of the game with a scary striking arsenal and KO power.