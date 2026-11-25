Home / News / Carlos Ulberg Breaks Silence on Israel Adesanya Tension, Denies Dating His Ex Following CKB Split

NEW Carlos Ulberg Breaks Silence on Israel Adesanya Tension, Denies Dating His Ex Following CKB Split Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Carlos Ulberg (right) opens up about the drama surrounding his former teammate Israel Adesanya (left) Imago Images

There is some drama brewing in the City Kickboxing gym following Israel Adesanya's split; here's what Carlos Ulberg had to say about it

From This Article 1 . Two Careers Moving in Opposite Directions

The fallout from Israel Adesanya’s City Kickboxing departure has taken a personal turn, and reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg has finally stepped in to speak his truth. There has been plenty of controversy surrounding Adesanya’s exit from the famed Auckland gym after the former two-time middleweight kingpin recently compared the split to a bad breakup, claiming it hurt "worse than a breakup" due to "disrespect" and "manipulation". Naturally, fans online ran wild with speculation, with many assuming Adesanya’s significant other or a messy love triangle inside the gym played a role in the drama. When one fan commented under an Instagram post summarizing the situation as, "In short words, Carlos is dating Izzy's ex so he left," Ulberg wasted no time shutting the rumor down, firing a jab right back at his former teammate.

“False accusations I don’t move like that,” Ulberg replied in the comments before reposting the exchange on his Instagram story. “Someone tag Israel, that’s his move.” Two Careers Moving in Opposite Directions It is a stunning public clash between two fighters who spent years training under coach Eugene Bareman. While Adesanya (24-6) has been open about feeling rejuvenated at Unity MMA ahead of his Dec. 5 return against Sharabutdin Magomedov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, he enters that bout on a four-fight losing skid. Ulberg (15-1), meanwhile, is sitting at the top of the 205-pound mountain. Riding a 10-fight winning streak, "Black Jag" claimed the vacant light heavyweight belt in April at UFC 327 with a devastating first-round knockout of Jiří Procházka. According to official UFC stats, Ulberg lands an impressive 6.57 significant strikes per minute at a 55% accuracy rate, establishing himself as one of the division's most dangerous strikers. Ulberg is currently recovering after undergoing ACL surgery following his title win, so fans won't see him back in the Octagon just yet. Still, with Adesanya hinting at behind-the-scenes friction and Ulberg firing back online, the once-unbreakable bond between City Kickboxing’s brightest stars has clearly fractured.