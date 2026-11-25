Carlos Prates Sends Chilling Warning to Islam Makhachev
Carlos Prates is not taking Islam Makhachev's Ian Garry comparison lightly, sending a chilling warning to the champion.
Carlos Prates is done playing nice with Islam Makhachev. With the undisputed champion opting to sit out until after Ramadan rather than defend his belt in January, the Brazilian has been booked to face unbeaten contender Michael Morales for the interim strap at UFC 336 in Toronto on Jan. 30, 2027.
While Prates respects what Makhachev has accomplished inside the Octagon, he is not thrilled about the champion brushing off a potential matchup by pointing to Prates' April 2025 decision loss to Ian Machado Garry, a fighter Makhachev defeated at UFC 330. Firing back at the champ's dismissal, Prates promised a violent awakening if they ever share the cage.
“I’m gonna hit him so hard he’s gonna think, oh my God, I’m never gonna fight again.”
That isn't just empty trash talk coming from a guy known as "The Nightmare." Entering UFC 336 with a 24-7 professional record, Prates has built a terrifying reputation since arriving from Dana White’s Contender Series. All seven of his UFC victories have ended via knockout or TKO, including back-to-back finishes of former welterweight champions Leon Edwards and Jack Della Maddalena. His 19 career knockouts prove he carries fight-ending power deep into bouts, landing 4.41 significant strikes per minute at a crisp 54% clip.
Eyes on the Real Belt
Prates has made it clear that while he will gladly take the championship-level payday in Toronto, he views the interim title merely as a stepping stone rather than the real crown. He recently compared Makhachev’s selective scheduling to that of his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, arguing that champions should keep the division moving instead of holding contenders hostage.
Still, Prates knows he cannot look past Morales. The 19-0 Ecuadorian powerhouse brings plenty of danger of his own, and taking him lightly would derail everything. If Prates handles business at Scotiabank Arena, though, Makhachev won't have any excuses left, and "The Nightmare" intends to make him regret the wait.