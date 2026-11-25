Carlos Prates is not taking Islam Makhachev's Ian Garry comparison lightly, sending a chilling warning to the champion.

Carlos Prates is done playing nice with Islam Makhachev. With the undisputed champion opting to sit out until after Ramadan rather than defend his belt in January, the Brazilian has been booked to face unbeaten contender Michael Morales for the interim strap at UFC 336 in Toronto on Jan. 30, 2027.

While Prates respects what Makhachev has accomplished inside the Octagon, he is not thrilled about the champion brushing off a potential matchup by pointing to Prates' April 2025 decision loss to Ian Machado Garry, a fighter Makhachev defeated at UFC 330. Firing back at the champ's dismissal, Prates promised a violent awakening if they ever share the cage.

“I’m gonna hit him so hard he’s gonna think, oh my God, I’m never gonna fight again.”