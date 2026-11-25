Kevin Vallejos reveals he held back his celebration after beating Aljamain Sterling because he was wary of unpredictable judging.

However, Vallejos did not immediately celebrate after the final bell and instead waited for the official decision.

The Argentine landed 61 significant strikes and defended 11 takedown attempts. His performance was enough to earn the judges' nod over Sterling, who recorded 3:32 minutes of control time.

Vallejos went the distance against former UFC bantamweight champion Sterling in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night in Doha, Qatar.

Kevin Vallejos Explains His Delayed Celebration Against Aljamain Sterling

The judges scored the contest 30-27, 30-27, and 29-27 in Vallejos' favour via unanimous decision. However, Sterling was unhappy with the result.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the 24-year-old explained that he had rewatched the fight several times and believed Sterling had only won the second round.

"I've seen it about three or four times... He felt like he won the first and the third round, and the second round was the only round that he thinks he could have personally given to Aljo... There's been scorecards that are just crazy, so I didn't want to celebrate until I knew that the decision was mine," Vallejos said.

Vallejos Wants the Title Shot Next

With the victory, Vallejos improved his professional record to 19-1. His only professional loss came against Jean Silva, currently the No. 1 featherweight contender, on Dana White's Contender Series in 2023.

He has now won five consecutive UFC fights, including victories over established names such as Josh Emmett, Giga Chikadze, and former champion Aljamain Sterling.

Vallejos believes he has done enough to earn a shot at featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. He has also dismissed fellow contenders, including Lerone Murphy and Jean Silva, while making his case for the opportunity.

Interestingly, Vallejos' impressive run in the UFC has earned him support from fans and even former UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal.

Now, the decision rests with the UFC and the champion.