Manel Kape has vehemently disputed Brandon Royval's prediction about Kape and Joshua Van's paths to victory at UFC 336.

Naturally, the MMA community has already begun weighing in with predictions for the matchup. Among them was Kape's former opponent, Brandon Royval, who recently offered his two cents on how the fight might play out. However, Royval's prediction doesn't seem to have sat too well with Kape.

Van, meanwhile, is riding an eight-fight winning streak of his own, most recently scoring a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over former champion Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 331. The young champion is already being touted as a future great.

Manel Kape is set to face Joshua Van for the UFC flyweight title in January 2027 at UFC 336 in Toronto. 'Starboy' has been on a tear in recent years and is currently riding a four-fight winning streak, most recently earning a third-round TKO victory over Kyoji Horiguchi. The 33-year-old has quickly established himself as one of the finest strikers in the division.

Manel Kape Shades Brandon Royval's Prediction

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Royval predicted that if Manel Kape were to win, he would win early via knockout. As Royval sees it, Van does get hit and could be vulnerable to a finish. The flyweight veteran feels that a drawn-out 25-minute contest would, however, favour the champion, as he expects Van to take over from the third round.

It is safe to say that 'Starboy' does not agree with this assessment. In fact, Kape feels that Royval holds this opinion because he was finished early during their fight. For context, when Kape faced Royval at UFC on ESPN 73 in 2025, the Angolan came away with a first-round knockout win.

Further disputing Royval's claims, Kape wrote:

"He only says that because I finished him early. I’m actually a slow starter, but somehow I always find a way to finish these guys early. The longer the fight goes, the better I get."

Check out Manel Kape's response to Brandon Royval below:



Manel Kape Says Brandon Royval Might Not Want to Face Him Again

Brandon Royval will weigh in as the official backup fighter for the UFC 336 flyweight title bout between Manel Kape and Joshua Van. When asked about Royval's involvement during a recent interview with MMA Junkie, 'Starboy' said he had no problem with it if Royval wanted to weigh in and make some extra money for himself.

However, when the reporter probed further and asked whether Royval would be next in line for a title shot if Kape wins at UFC 336, 'Starboy' seemed convinced that Royval wants no piece of him:

"I don't know if this is what he wants, you know. I think he's been praying a lot for some miracle to happen to take these belts. But 100% he does not want to face me a second time."

Check out Manel Kape's comments below (2:55):